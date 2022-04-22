The United Kingdom dragging the United States into WWIII in Ukraine (Video)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The U.K. has for many decades been the United States’ junior partner in pushing for an aggressive and imperialist foreign policy, but in the Ukraine war it may be the U.K. that’s pushing the U.S. to adopt a more aggressive stance in confronting Russia, potentially leading to a nuclear confrontation between the two great powers.

Jimmy and journalist Michael Tracey discuss the latter’s recent Substack piece about how even members of the allegedly anti-war left in the U.K. have adopted a belligerent stance against Russia.

Michael Tracey writes:

There’s a chap called Tobias Ellwood who’s spent the past week doggedly promoting his latest idea to save Western civilization. “From a military perspective,” Ellwood explained during a recent speaking engagement, it’s never been more urgent to impose a “humanitarian sea corridor” off the coast of Ukraine. This would involve an outright naval intervention by NATO in the Black Sea — with the objective being to prevent Russia from seizing control of the strategically important city of Odessa. Perhaps upon commencement of this mission, Ellwood suggested, listless denizens of “The West” will finally come to appreciate the existential stakes of the conflict now before us, and “accept that we are actually in a 1938 period, but actually worse.” The double “actually” was presumably included for maximum emphasis.

