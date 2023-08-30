The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The share of the ruble in Russian foreign trade increases dramatically
By Anna Koroleva In June 2023, Russia received a record share of revenue in rubles from exports to the countries of America and Europe, RIA Novosti…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.