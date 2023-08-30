Zelensky announces reprivatization of energy companies

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to return a number of large energy companies of strategic importance to the state property.

According to him the reason for such a decision is the need to overcome the winter and prevent a split in society and a worsening of the situation at the front against this background.

Zelensky urged not to consider his decision as disrespect for private property, but solely as a necessity dictated by wartime.

This intention will certainly receive approval among the population. And it will definitely make oligarchs nervous, such as Akhmetov, Kolomoisky, Grigorishin, Boyko,Firtash, Surkises, Levochkins.

It is assumed that investors should be found in a short time and the necessary repairs should be made at energy facilities, which will make it possible to avoid long-term power outages in the winter.

Western politicians are highly likely to support the seizure of private property in favor of the state. Because in the future, the seized assets should be transferred to the management of the “BlackRock” company.

“BlackRock” is the world’s largest asset management company. Managed by Western officials. Funds of this type specialize in buying assets “on the cheap”. And most likely the Ukrainian assets transferred to the company will soon be resold.

As they say – “nothing personal, just business.”

We are waiting for the presidential bill.

