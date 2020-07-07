The Second Civil War, Part III UPDATE: Dr Steve Turley largely confirms [Video]

The Second American Civil War has a geographical dividing line rather different than the first Civil War did. The Mason-Dixon Line was a figurative reference for a long geographical border separating the Slave States from the Union States (a.k.a. “Free States” even though they were not exactly free). The boundary is show on maps and is easy to find. It is essentially a line running east-west across most of the territory now occupied by the Lower 48 US states. But the geographical divisions for this new war should be all circles, drawn around most of our large cities.
Everywhere we see dark blue, that is an American city. And most of these are run by a Democrat monopoly or strong majority. Note that this is true even in very “red” states like Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky. Most urban areas in the US are run by Democrat governments. Only Colorado Springs, Colorado, Cheyenne, Wyoming and Boise, Idaho seem to not be part of this pattern.
Dr. Steve Turley just released his analysis of this situation and so we update our piece with his video here. This is a must-watch and it largely verifies every single point made in this piece.
Now look at this map showing where the violence has been in the last twenty years. The red dots are “violence over police action”, of particular interest in our current situation:
These dots are pretty fair representations of the “borders” between the radical leftists and the rest of the country. Inside the dots, the radical leftists exist. Outside the dots, they don’t.
Note that Boise, Omaha, Kansas City, Cheyenne and Colorado Springs report no such violence. Neither does El Paso, which has a Republican mayor, though a largely Democrat population. All of the cities in which there is rioting going on have Democrat leadership. Bar none. It may spread to red cities, but in the four weeks since this really got started, it has not done so yet.
While there are a number of cities that are not experiencing riots, ostensibly because of more conservative leadership, the majority of the large cities in American are now battlegrounds. Why?
Leftism is a specifically URBAN construct
Have you ever seen a Communist farmer that grew anything legitimate? (I have to put that caveat in because nowadays someone will be sure to say, “yeah, man, the cannabis growers are Communists…“, ignoring the fact that cannabis itself is a wildly successful cash crop.) Have you ever seen a radical leftist rancher? What about a radical homosexual group within the United Auto Workers? What about movements of angry feminist farmers attacking and closing Christian churches in small towns?
Never, right?
There is a reason for this, and it is very simple. Radical leftism is a luxury urban phenomenon. It springs from the overexertion of the self-sufficient (and hence, practically God-less) elite thinkers. Usually, such people are to be found in “centers of civilization”, seeking company or adulation from others who are (not quite as good) as they are. This is not a phenomenon that happens only in the USA. It has been written about where the seeds of revolution were grown in Russia – among the semi-aristocratic elites, who were themselves fancied intellectual giants, while igonoring some basic facts that they had come to take for granted, like the fact that people in these cities were able to survive by buying food from a market or shop instead of having to grow it themselves.
These people are not immediately concerned with acquiring the basic necessities of life because they have them and much more. Even Karl Marx, who never personally achieved success in life, was nonetheless able to live as an elite due to the doting of Friedrich Engels, who supported the increasingly angry liberal as he muttered on and on about the unfairness of life.
This is visibly manifest now, too. If you look at the makeup of a Black Lives Matter demonstration, many of the people there are not black at all. In fact, a recent piece noted that only one in six BLM supporters or members was actually African-American. A whole lot of them are white, college-educated, and Rush Limbaugh opined that probably half of them are college-educated white women.
And here, Mr. Limbaugh notes the same thing. An uneducated, unflaked and unformed human brain, yet the woman is of adult age. This is also a phenomenon that is become rampant across many American universities, which are also usually in large cities. We saw this begin to rise thirty years ago when the criteria for young people who wanted to enter universities were concerned with which school was the best party school. It used to be that university education was strictly for those people who wanted to study advanced topics beyond that which was needed for professional work. But now, universities are no longer trustworthy institutes of higher learning, at least this is true for liberal arts programs in a great many such schools across the US, Canada and Western Europe. Limbaugh further comments:
And again millennials are almost exclusively urbanites. The young people who have a passion for agriculture and farming are far less interested in Marxist redistribution of wealth and “fair” economic and social theory. The reason is simple: in their line of work such conditions do not exist and cannot exist.
It is not possible to demand that rain fall in a fair amount across everyone’s cropland. It is not possible to wish away hailstorms or tornadoes. It is equally absurd to make demands that a cold snap does not happen during the time when your trees are in blossom. Cattle can get sick, they can drift for fifty or one hundred miles in a blizzard, get struck by lightning or disease. In nature, anything can happen, and it usually does. The life of a rural resident, especially a farmer or rancher, is based in this reality. The farmer or rancher’s intellect often exceeds city dwellers, and farmers deal with reality that cities do not. Consider Victor Davis Hansen, who worked for several years as a farmer before emerging into public life as a renowned author and historian. His work invariably ties agriculture and war together. Classically educated, his viewpoint is historically realistic and he stands apart from the socially fashionable “theories” of “revolution” that our urbanized liberals so easily ascribe to.
The outcome of this Civil War is assured… or is it?
We say “all but assured” because we simply must take into account the fact that the force behind the radical leftists is extremely great. Logically, their ideology has no chance. It could be cut off in a matter of weeks or even days, were the food suppliers to simply stop delivering food to the cities where these people are active, and if store owners were to stop selling their wares to leftist radicals. It is probably somewhat easier to identify such people presently because of the nature of the rioting taking place.
However, I found a disturbing parallel.
In my first piece in this series, I identified not two, but four groups that are the conflicting parties in the Second American Civil War. This identification was not based on sociological or historical research; it was based on simple observation of people I know across the US, and the character and nature of the news coverage in the country.
However, the Russians had an extremely destructive Civil War of their own, after the abdication of Tsar Nicholas II, and that war took between ten and thirty million lives. This was before the further loss of twenty-seven million souls in the Great Patriotic War (a.k.a. WWII).
Like the present civil war in America, there were at least four groups involved. Wikipedia gives a synopsis:
The Russian Civil War (Russian: Гражданская война в России, tr. Grazhdanskaya voyna v Rossii)[9] was a multi-party civil war in the former Russian Empire immediately after the two Russian Revolutions of 1917, as many factions vied to determine Russia’s political future. The two largest combatant groups were the Red Army, fighting for the Bolshevik form of socialism led by Vladimir Lenin, and the loosely allied forces known as the White Army, which included diverse interests favouring political monarchism, capitalism and social democracy, each with democratic and anti-democratic variants.
We could liken the “Blues”, (as described in my piece, comprising the hard leftists / BLM / Antifa) to Lenin’s Red Army: having great power, great sympathy from the press, which is itself radical leftist in nature. We may similarly liken the White Army to our “Averages”, “USA Conservatives” and “Traditionalists”, three groups that share common aspects, but who are disorganized and who appear at present to be quite weak.
The Blues have the urban areas firmly in their grip. The other three groups do not, but they do have the rural people, the farmers, and most of the people who actually manufacture things in the US. There is a lot of power in this group; in fact, were it to be organized, the Blues could be shut down completely by the other groups in less than a day.
But will this happen? It is honestly difficult to predict. The leadership and the message are there, and so is the sentiment of these people, who above all want to be left alone and not disturbed or disrupted in their lifestyles by the radical Left. But wishing does not make it so, and this is a war.
This need to draw the sides opposing the Blues is probably why President Trump’s first Independence Day speech this year took place in extremely conservative South Dakota, at Mount Rushmore.
Will the American nation find its way to defeat the Left and get back on its feet? I hope so, but honestly, I do not know.
That is up to all of us in the rural camp. But one thing does help us. The radical left this time is far more radical than Lenin’s Red Army was. Even before there is a chance at a clear victory for them, they are already attacking their own. The video clip below shows how true this is, and since this was made we have seen much more: the killing of an innocent eight-year-old girl in Atlanta over the July 4th weekend, hundreds of other shootings and dozens of people dead in many cities, most of whom are supposed to be “the oppressed” people themselves. The Blues are tremendously self-destructive, but their power is also so great that they may still win through.
If that happens, it will be the end of the United States, and the beginning of a very dark period of history, whose ultimate outcome is unknown.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
In an actual conflict between rural and Urban the one item that is easily manipulated and devastating because there are limits to its availability are power transformers. The large ones are all oil cooled and if you drain the oil (bullet to the base) they over heat and there goes your electricity (freezers/coolers). The possibility of protecting even 1/2 of them would be problematic at best and there are a limited amount of replacements. Goodbye Urban folk
It’s even simpler than that. Where is the raw resource and who holds that means of supply and production.
The Red Army won. Thost Tsarist bloodsuckers (in the White Army) were driven out of the Soviet Union. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
In the Civil War, the Red Army defeated the White Army in Southern Russia and in Ukraine.The remains of the White Army commanded by Pyotr Wrangel were beaten in Crimea and evacuated, in late 1920. Lesser battles of the war continued on the periphery for two more years, and minor skirmishes with the remnants of the White forces in the Far East continued well into 1923. The war ended in 1923, when the Bolsheviks took control over the entire territory of the newly formed Soviet Union.
In the Russian Civil War, the Red Army won. Those Tsarist bloodsuckers (in the White Army) were driven out of the Soviet Union. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Actually no, for the 25% most intelligent have always been the ruling-class and be they socialists, populists or demigod dictators, those most intelligent rule supreme.
Been doing a bit of digging (still am) it may be worth your’s and Olivias while to check some of the discord between Marxists and on how Lenin conducted the revolution in Russia. Rosa Luxemburg was a very vocal critic to Lenin’s high handed approach and to his ‘revisions’.
Many people criticize Lenin today, even President Putin does not like his ideas and has openly critized them. However, he has not dared yet to close the Lenin Mausoleum on Moscow’s Red Square because this is a fetish meeting place for Russian Communists. It also brings a lot of revenue to the city, due to the entrance fees. So Lenin is still displayed in his glass casket.
Another reason stems from when Lenin brought his brand of communism to Russia. He is considered the father of Russian communism. What isn’t always appreciated is that Communism prexisted Lenin by some decades and when it was written it wasn’t written with Russia specifically, but actually with everyone in mind, with a leaning on America specifically (when Vanderbilt would have been setting up for the guilded age). Lenin took ideas from what was, by then a 50 year old text and adapted it to the suffering going on in Russia. What the critics have cited are Lenins high handed and… Read more »
As far as I know, Lenin is not really considered the “father” of Russian Communism. There are quite a few thinkers before him who prepared the ground. I would say that he is more the person who took it into his hands to execute the Revolution in its final and decisive phase, in 1918, and the first years of the Soviet Union. Before Lenin and the Red Revolution of 1918, there was the Decembrist Rebellion, in 1825, which was blocked. Then there were lots of minor incidents, “mini”-revolutions here and there, they were put down too. Then there was the… Read more »
fair point. Funny you mention the Kronstadt sailors. To anyone studing and debating marxism, leninism and communism in general, the Kronstadt sailors are huge point of contention.
Yes, it is. Even more than that – every single event of the Russian Revolutions (1905 and 1918) are huge points of contention. There are very different interpretations of these events and their consequences, depending on the side you stand on. As you might have guessed, Seraphim and I have diametrically opposed views.
I kinda guessed. Is it just a POV thing? In any case I find some of his view very ‘hard headed’ and biased. I don’t entirely disagree with some notions and contrary to some of my own comments I’m not expressly agreeing with Marx or socialism, I just, like yourself, appreciate even a cursory acknowledgement of a counter argument and get irked by a complete dismissal of something based on a popular notion or an unexplained rebuttal. I find it hypocritical at best, disengenuos at worst. The least anyone can do is give a bit of context instead of just… Read more »
I believe that the author of this text does not have a higher education. He is not a trained analyst or historian. I do not know what he does for a living. He seems to be of Ukrainian origin, with a Russian Orthodox heritage, some popes in his family somewhere. They are known for rather harsh dogmatism, no discussions allowed. Anyway, this author is so flighty and superficial, any discussion with him is impossible. He will not answer directly to any question, dodge it, fidget around, hop back and forth, up and down, instead of developing a steady, logical stream… Read more »
I don’t now the man from adam and certainly don’t now his background. I’m quite willing to let him (and everyone) their platform and take what they say or do on its own merit. By and large I don’t agree with a lot of what he says as it comes across as either ignorant or foolhardy to me as well, but equally if there is any truth or merit I’d rather give it and leave out anything I don’t see entirely relevant. To paraphrase him, Time will tell.
so what? Lenin is yesterdays Icon. If John Lennon was in a glass casket, people would go see him too. Lenin gets up late, I don’t think he opens until 10:00 am.
An icon is an icon and will always remain an icon. Russian icons have no expiration date. We do not have such short-lived memories as the western people. We prefer longevity. Russia has icons beginning with the 8th century BC, when the Russian state started forming. We in Russia have a very long tradition of state icons, and we are very proud of them. They are part of our traditions and national identity.
You are a stupid bitch Olivia. The Red Army was funded by bankers in New York, Switzerland, Germany and England. Just like the looting of Russia in the 1990’s was largely funded out of New York and other banking centers.
Go tell your grandfather’s tales somewhere else. This here is no place for CIA agents telling stupidities.
“Why did the 1917 American Red Cross Mission to Russia include more financiers than medical doctors? Rather than caring for the victims of war and revolution, its members seemed more intent on negotiating contracts with the Kerensky government and, subsequently, the Bolshevik regime. In a courageous investigation, Antony Sutton establishes tangible historical links between Russian communists and US capitalists. Drawing on US state department files, personal papers of key Wall Street figures, biographies, and conventional histories, Sutton reveals: ∞ The role of Morgan banking executives in funneling illegal Bolshevik gold into the US. ∞ The co-option of the American Red… Read more »
I do not care about the “Red Cross Mission”. I do not care about anything coming from the USA. It is all devil’s work. The USA is Satan’s spawn.
See: Antony Sutton: “Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution”
I will never read that book. I do not read books by Anglo authors. I read Lev Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoyevsky.
Since the beginning of civilization, the 25% most intelligent have been the rich ruling-class, the 25% middle-class has been slave-drivers to the poor and the laboring-class has been enslaved by poverty as the 50% working-poor.
A ‘middle class’ only appears in the 19th century with the emergence of the industrial age. The industrial age made it possible for the bourgeois to replace the aristocracies as the ruling class at the same time ‘commoners’ replaced aristocrats as the end consumer.
During the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, a 1,500 year span of time when laboring men were hanging on a cross at the entrance to every major city, from what class do you think came all the police, supervisors and military officers?
No civil war is coming. It will be a revolution. And this writer has everything wrong. The revolution will not be triggered by city vs country. I believe this writer hasn’t really considered revolution or civil war much as so much is not the case she writes. I am a rancher / farmer in southwest CO, for example, a “conservative” lifestyle so to speak. She says farmers / ranchers aren’t Democrats but as with everything, she’s totally wrong about that because I’m one and I know, she doesn’t. Lots of my neighbor farmers and ranchers are Democrats, every bit as… Read more »
It is not the first time that “this writer has everything wrong”. We have to deal with it.
While the break up of the USA is a distinct possibility the Chinese? really? They have numbers but that is all. Russia .. They would win. China .. Not so much. You can tell by the plot the author has been no closer to combat than a computer screen at home. Hubby and I are both Vets. We also live in a military town – Home of the 160th Sonar, 101 AB and 5th SF. The one way for the US to lose any war is for it to last more than 30 days. The military would run out of… Read more »
The author has not been close to life in general, neither to combat nor anything else. He seems to to be some sort of snoddy “know-it-all”, in his empty-headed, youthful self-assurance he is rather annoying.
The Duran site used to be a lot better, more thoughtful, more intellectual without him.
Thank you, Sue! I appreciate your comments. If you read what I wrote back to Craig above, maybe we will find more agreement. I am very happy that you speak of your experience. And yes, I have not fought a war personally, so I cannot and would not dare to presume on such matters. But I do see a very intense civil conflict that will either be resolved the right way or the wrong way. The wrong way, in my opinion, would be the capitulation you wrote about. I agree, this is very possible, and in fact, that is part… Read more »
Hey, Craig! Thank you for responding. I am a “he” and not a “she” though. I understand you actually. I live in Moscow, Russia presently, but Colorado is my home state, and I come from ranching and farming stock around Calhan in El Paso County. I do not know my grandfather’s political affiliation, though I do know he led the Pikes Peak Cattlemens’ Association back in the day. His wife though was a dyed in the wool Democrat. When Obama came along it was quite a deal for her because there was no way she was going to vote Republican… Read more »
“Have you ever seen a Communist farmer that grew anything legitimate?” In the Soviet Union, the Collective Farms grew many legitimate fruits and vegetables. They also raised legitimate cows, sheep, pigs. There was nothing illegitimate about it. On the contrary, this food was very helpful and necessary for the population. Of course, the writer of this piece knows nothing about it, because he is too young to have known the Soviet Union from the inside. Furthermore, his overall education seems to be sadly lacking. Maybe Seraphim Hanisch aka Vladimir Rodzienko could take a summer holiday for a few weeks? Go… Read more »
What was Pol Pot selling? Seriously though where else would you get your 2 minutes of hate if it wasn’t for Mr Hanisch. If the Duran didn’t have him they’d be derided aa another leftist cum-rag. That being said Mr Hanisch maes a few valid points in terms of the potential conflict and the battle lines. He just falls hideously short on the outcome. As someone said it will likely be a revolution (so ingrained is the problem). What Hanisch really ought to realise it that firstly socialism isn’t black and white and communism isn’t 100% agreed upon. Marxists still… Read more »
Cudweiser, thank you! All this is good. I do not know if you are correct, but that is fine. I am glad you gave your analysis. Anything that helps give a clearer picture; I am all for it. I am a student of history, not the establisher of it, and most of the Duran readers exhibit a pretty amazing degree of geopolitical acumen. I wrote in a response to poor Olivia, who seems convinced I am not who I am, that I view what is going on through the lens of what we in the Orthodox Church call “sacred history.”… Read more »
No Probs Seraphim, but religion is something I tend to avoid, at least in a dogmatic sense (fun of being a Catholic in Northern Ireland). No, like yourself I’m tending towards historical analysis (I’m not a history student per se as my formal education is more of Science) and I would like to think I am being somewhat objective. My particular disagreement of any discourse regarding socialism is that socialism simply isn’t taught. At best it is studied ad hoc, at worst indoctrinated. Universities tend to use variations and cherry picked buzz words as a means to convince the oblivious… Read more »
Almost all US cities, and all of the cities where looting and rioting are rampant, have been taken over by radical Marxist democrats. The radical Marxist democrat rulers don’t just tacitly approve the looting and rioting, they very vocally exalt it. They back the demands of the looters and rioters to dismantle the police as well. The consequence is that where there were once merely ‘bad areas’ in a city, the whole city has now become a no go zone. Almost all the truckers now refuse to deliver to these lawless cities – not on the basis of any reactionary… Read more »
That might be so, Victor.However, it is not the fault of Karl Marx that so many ignoramusses are destroying the USA right now. I bet that 80 percent of them have never read a single sentence written by Karl Marx.
The Left now reflexively appeal to the trope of opposing Marx’s real beard to Stalin’s false nose wherever Marxism has failed i.e. everywhere it has been tried. ‘You see Marxism only failed only because those attempting to impose it were insufficiently versed in its content.’ In stark contrast advocates of free market laissez faire capitalism NEVER RESORT TO SUCH AN APPEAL. Mountains of data confirm the radical success of the free enterprise free market free society whether its participants have any idea of the economic principles underpinning it or not. In pre socialist America the population of American cities used… Read more »
I was talking to someone here in Moscow who works very closely with the government and who has been doing so since the Communist times. This person is quite old and experienced. He told me a lot about Lenin that I never knew. One characteristic being that Lenin was a realist enough to understand that the great force that was leveled against the Russian people at first after the Revolution wasn’t working. He started inplementing the New Economic Plan, I think it was called, and the country came back to life somewhat before Stalin blew everything apart again with his… Read more »
One nation with abhorant human rights is the US. The problem is that it not only exploits it’s own but seems to want to exploit other countries as well. Granted the US aren’t the only ones, but were china shits on its own doorstep, the US shits on everyone elses.
Yes, Victor. That is a manifestation of what I am trying to get at. And, it is also a potentially useful tactic. Want to beat the lefties? Let ’em starve for a few weeks. That’ll teach them they cannot even think well enough to fend for themselves. CHAZ / CHOP was truly amusing on that matter. They took over their six or seven city blocks and then put out a wants list for donations of food. Great socialist utopia there. For sure. I do not know what is more frightening though, the fact that they actually took those blocks or… Read more »
My sense is that since the early days of the Progressives late in the 19th century, the political class eagerly embraced Marxism not so much because they believed in it as they saw it as a strategy to accumulate and multiply their power. Where Libertarian Jeffersonians want to diminish political power, those interested in political careers dream of nothing but its extension. The endpoint of that expediency is the ongoing looting and burning of US cities. What Marxists can never understand is that security arises as a consequence of private property, out of the concern of its owners to preserve… Read more »
You may want to drop the marxist moniker. The Dems share a far darker reputation for breach of civil liberty and revisionist tendencies (check Wilson and the southern cause and Check FDR and his views on race). The Dems are too keen to take on any ‘popular’ notion that they can propagandise that if ‘killing jews’ was an olympic sport they’d give the Nazi’s a run for their money. Any ideology they espouse is rarely one they believe in. Secondly Marxism is a debated subject among socialists and to call yourself a marxist (or to infer it on anyone) that… Read more »
I think you have the right general idea of the upcoming civil war but your misunderstanding of the bogey man of all right-wingers of “the left” is deluded. The “left” you describe is not the left for the simplest of reasons. The left describes those in opposition to the power-elite currently in power whereas what you describe are ultimately pro-corporate (they use “racism” to distract people from the ongoing movement of wealth from the lower and middle-classes to the top 0.01% of the population); identity politics is totally the opposite of being on the left which focuses on class struggle… Read more »
Thank you, Chris. Read my part I of this series and see what you think. I noted four groups involved in this, and not just two. Also, I would offer that your analysis is probably intellectually correct. However, I also would offer that I don’t think the people doing the riots really are thinking about pro-corporate stuff or any other really involved thinking. I think right now there are some, behind the scenes who know these objectives, but their “foot soldiers” probably have not a clue – they are just inflamed by what they were told. Note the feminist woman… Read more »
What I see are Sodom and Gamarrah. If taken on face value this is what happens when one shows no leadership or responsibility and falls for hedonism and a debauched sense of meaning. I suspect the best reaction is a simple one. Cut the cities off at their supply and let them fight among themselves. The corrupt will eat themselves and the wise will force them out. As Napoleon supposedly said, Never interupt your enemy when they are maing a mistake.
Indeed, most of the demonstrations are tribal–there are good people I know involved with the BLM demos–one of them was roughed up by the police for no reason. My prayer is that people realize they are being manipulated and conned by the forces you describe. Praying for peace may not be enough.
“Even Karl Marx, who never personally achieved success in life …”
How does the author define success? And according to his own definition, has he himself achieved “success” in life so far? How much? Please let us know.
At least, Karl Marx has published a very famous book, “Das Kapital”. Has the author Seraphim Hanisch aka Vladimir Rodzianko ever published a book? If so, please let us know the title, editor, and tirage.
Dear Olivia, I will have to put Das Kapital on my reading to-do list. But let me ask you – have you read it cover to cover? If you have, I understand getting through that monster of a book is a feat in and of itself. As far as success goes, I am happy. Mr. Marx lived his life in anger about all this “injustice” and “ingratitude” and from accounts I have read about his life, he was a miserable and very difficult man. Only God can judge who is a success, but I can say that my work has… Read more »
No, I have not read Karl Marx from cover to cover because it does not interest me. However, I have written and published four books myself, in Germany. So I know that it takes extensive research and hard work to write and publish a book. Your flitty comment that Karl Marx was not “successful” in his life, is unjust and it irritates me. I believe only someone who has never written and published a book would make such an out-of-place and frivolous comment. Have you ever written and published a book, either under your real name Vladimir Rodzianko, or under… Read more »
Marx does not have blood on his hands. That one can read doesn’t mean one can learn or truly understand that is being said. The monsters are those that read a convenient truth and make up the rest. This was a critique of one marxist to another. Rosa Luxemburg died for her views, many of which called out Lenin for his reading of marx and his ‘expansion’ and ‘revision’ of them. Marx did not seek bloody revolution Lenin, among others, did. Please point criticism where it is due otherwise silence is golden.
Of course, Marx does not have “blood on his hands”. He was a theoretician of economics and sociology. He was an intellectual man, studying and writing.
True. He may bot have been a nice man, but bad people can have valid ideas. Hitler was a scumbag and deserved his demise, but he was right about smoking. Ideas transcend being, both for good and bad. This is why history is so important and why nothing should ever be taboo.
I do not think that Karl Marx cared about being a “nice man”. He was an erudite intellectual, developing his new economic theory of “Das Kapital”. It is an immense work, very long, very complicated and difficult to read. I have never read it because Marxist theory does not interest me very much. His thoughts, his theory and life’s work though became very influental in the world. He influenced the thinkers and the execution of the Russian Revolution in a decisive way. In this respect, he has gained eternal fame. Some people admire him, others loathe him. Whichever way we… Read more »
Karl Heinrich Marx (5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883) was a German philosopher, economist, historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist and socialist revolutionary. Born in Trier, Germany, Marx studied law and philosophy at university. Due to his political publications, Marx became stateless and lived in exile with his wife and children in London for decades, where he continued to develop his thought in collaboration with German thinker Friedrich Engels and publish his writings, researching in the reading room of the British Museum. His best-known titles are the 1848 pamphlet, The Communist Manifesto, and the three-volume Das Kapital (1867–1883). His political… Read more »
In October 1836, Karl Marx arrived in Berlin, matriculating in the university’s faculty of law and renting a room in the Mittelstrasse. During the first term, Marx attended lectures of Eduard Gans (who represented the progressive Hegelian standpoint, elaborated on rational development in history by emphasising particularly its libertarian aspects, and the importance of social question) and of Karl von Savigny (who represented the Historical School of Law). Although studying law, he was fascinated by philosophy and looked for a way to combine the two, believing that “without philosophy nothing could be accomplished”. Marx became interested in the recently deceased… Read more »
” … the seeds of revolution were grown in Russia – among the semi-aristocratic elites, who were themselves fancied intellectual giants, while igonoring some basic facts that they had come to take for granted …” Not quite so, zealous author. This is a crass simplification of facts. The first seeds of revolution in Russia began with the aristocratic Decembrists, they were well aware how the serfs and poor people were exploited by the bloodsucking tsarist regime. The Decembrist Revolt (Восстание декабристов) took place in Imperial Russia on the 26th of Dember 1825 (new calendar). Russian army officers led about 3,000 soldiers in… Read more »
An extensive investigation of the Decembrist uprising, in which Nicholas personally participated, ensued; it resulted in the trial of 289 Decembrists. Five Decembrists were executed: Pavel Pestel, Sergey Muravyov-Apostol, Pyotr Kakhovsky, Mikhail Bestuzhev-Ryumin, and Kondraty Ryleyev. 31 were imprisoned, the rest were banished to Siberia. These precursors of the Russian Revolution were courageous men, they felt great pity for the fate of those that were oppressed by the brutal tsarist regime: the serfs, the poor people in cities and villages who led miserable lives. When author Hanisch writes that these people are “the semi-aristocratic elites, who were themselves fancied intellectual… Read more »
Colonel Pavel Ivanovich Pestel (Павел Иванович Пестель; 1793-1826) was a member of the Decembrists. Pestel came from a family of Saxon descent that had settled in Russia during the reign of Peter the Great. His great-grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle had all successively served as director of Moscow’s postal mail service. In 1805-1809, Pavel Pestel studied in Dresden, Germany. Pestel was then sent to the Lithuanian Regiment of the Leib Guard. He took part in the Patriotic War of 1812 and foreign military campaigns of 1813-1814. He was seriously wounded while fighting at Borodino against Napoleon’s troops, and for his actions personally… Read more »
In 1816, Pavel Ivanovich Pestel became a member of the Union of Salvation and one of the authors of its charter. He managed to make all the society members agree on the republican program of the Union, thereby laying the foundations for the republican traditions in the Russian emancipation movement. At the same time, Pavel Pestel spoke in support of physical annihilation of all the members of the imperial family. In March 1821, he established and became the leader of the Southern Society of the Decembrists. Starting in 1821, Pavel Pestel worked on a project of social and economic reforms… Read more »
Such a strange mish-mash and kuddle muddle again! I wonder has Seraphim Hanisch ever been to a university? Has he ever learned how to research properly for a publication? Has he ever learned how to structure his thoughts and place them in a logical order, without jumping here and there and everywhere, like a beheaded hen?
Has he ever studied Russian history at depth? This is one of the worst texts I have read of this strange hack, and I have read quite a few. Maybe he should change his profession.
Dies ist ein Satz mit x: Daraus wird nix!
Wealth being the property we hoard above what is needed for a comfortable life, why do you suppose it is that in heaven, no one owns a penny of wealth?
There was no “First Civil War” in America. There was a “War of Succession” in which the South attempted to leave the “Union.” Unfortunately, Abe Lincoln was running America like Organized Crime runs their operations. You can join, but you can’t leave.
The following 160 years of doing “Our American Thing” has brought the World to where we are today.
A bit off there penny. You make a fair point of whether the republicand had any authority to deny succession (they didn’t), but Abe sought to maintain the union inspite of huge cultural difference as he still viewed everyone stronger as a union. He sought peaceful resolution, but when the confederates opened fire on Fort Sumpter the Union’s response was fire with fire. Ultimately the two side saw their mission as right, and while Abe could have backed down and allowed succession which was a legal right, doing so could be seen as being a pro slavery move and thus… Read more »
“Secession”, gentlemen. Perhaps auto-correct zapped you. Interesting comments!
And not even one mention of the j-word in all of this article….
Why should he?
This is the only good point in this obnoxous article, full of falsifications and historic shortsightedness – at least the Jews are not bashed. Anti-Soviet and Anti-semitic, it would really be a time bomb exploding ….
ALL BORN SELFISH — MOST DIE SELFISH
If above be truth, the following must be true:
One can identify 3 categories of individuals in an economy: First there are producers, Second there are consumers. Third there are the workers. Of the producers, the larger and more dominant ones want to use government to protect themselves from startups and smaller producers and lobby government accordingly demanding tariffs on foreign imports for instance. Labor unions will usually support such government intervention as well. It is the smaller firms and consumers, whose rights such interventions infringe, who object. Consumers will always oppose government intervention on behalf of the producer as well as on behalf of workers – minimum wage… Read more »
outstanding article
Here we have another fool on the hill.
Thank you, John! I need all the praise I can get 😉 just look at the other comments )))
CATCH 22
The 25% most wealthy are the conservative Right, the 25% middle-class are the liberal Left and the 50% working-poor would have a Labor Party except for the fact that they have not the funds to hire the politicians needed to gain liberty.
Interesting thought, John, but can you answer this: Why are there phenomenally liberal extremely wealthy people? Are they Liberal in name only (I mean radical leftist / Marxist in the Anerican understandings of these terms), or is there some pattern involved? I am not in disagreement with you as I ask this, but I wonder if you have any ideas about this. Thank you for your comment!