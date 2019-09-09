The Progressive Sanders’ solution to poor countries: US will fund your abortions

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

At CNN’s Climate Town Hall this month, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said that he “strongly supports” using US public money to fund abortions in foreign countries in an effort to control global population growth.

Sanders was asked a blatant loaded question about the current rate of population growth being unsustainable, about the need to educate people and empower women to curb this growth. No mention of economics, of the fact that developed countries – countries with high living standards – are characterized by stagnant, even negative population growth. The solution of this favorite politician among so-called progressive circles is Government-funded abortions far and wide, irrespective of context. The people so eager to “fix” the issue of “over-population,” which is debatable when contrasted to global landmass as a whole and present technology levels, don’t even think to ask what these foreign countries wish to do. Perhaps they don’t want such ‘aid’ money for abortions. Maybe they’d prefer a helping hand from the West [the US in particular] in the form of geopolitical laissez-faire, instead of the West sponsoring ethnic and sectarian conflicts, regime change ops, financial and resource looting schemes, and social engineering programs in their countries.

The consequences of population control policies inspired and sponsored by Western Governments and Western NGOs are felt in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Korea; where an imbalance in the gender population is causing a huge wave of child abductions due to a lack of women for marriage. Around 170 million women are ‘missing’ from the demographic count; they were never born due to State policy agendas, touted as humanist programs destined for humanitarian purposes.

Sanders accepted, at best, a tenuous premise and proposed a fake solution. To make an analogy, if the price of groceries is going up and increasingly larger sections of the population can’t afford their daily groceries – the solution isn’t to levy a VAT or increase the VAT if one is already present; that won’t make groceries more affordable, it will only increase inflation. Instead, a solution would be to suspend the importation of non-essential goods [things like luxury watches and cheese in spray cans] and prioritize the importation of essential goods [like milk, grain, vegetables etc]. But to the contemporary progressives, Government-funded abortions no matter the context is their fetish. If Donald Trump would have proposed such a measure, the ‘woke’ media would have accused him of waging a racist war on black and brown nations.