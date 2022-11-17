The Problem With Digital Money

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The latest and ongoing scandal involving the US Democratic Party – the collapse of FTX – may (hopefully) result in some big names being taken down. The man behind this company clearly has a lot to answer for, but his pronouncements prior to its collapse combined with what is happening now suggest it was not simply a Ponzi scheme but a money laundering scheme.

Leaving that aside, it also shows one of the risks of digital currencies. The big name in digital currencies was and remains Bitcoin, which is generated by a sophisticated “mining” process on computers.

When it was launched upon the world in 2009, Bitcoin was said to be both untraceable and totally secure. For all practical purposes – ie for you – it is untraceable, but if really large amounts are involved, it is not for the legal authorities. Is that a good thing? Let me tell you a story. Before Bitcoin there was something called e-gold. The man behind e-gold called it “Better Money since 1996”.

At that time there was a popular fad known as autosurfing, which turned out to be a scam although it is probably true to say that many of the people who set up autosurfing sites didn’t realise this at the time. E-gold could be used for certain operations; I bought a small quantity of it then shelled out $200 – a lot more then than it is now. The following day when I logged into my account, it was gone. I contacted the company only to be told that in order to recover my stolen money from the user I would have to serve a warrant on the company in Bermuda. For $200? I contacted Bermuda anyway and received a phone call from a police officer who sounded like a recent secondment from England. He told me diplomatically that I had been lied to.

E-gold was eventually shut down by the authorities. Although both are virtual currencies, Bitcoin has little or nothing in common with e-gold, except if your account is hacked and your money stolen, you won’t even be able to go through the motions of tracing the thief. And as it exists only in cyberspace, there is nothing there. While it is true that the same thing can be said for your dollars or whatever currency you use – when you are dealing on-line or paying by debit card – there are checks and balances. If money is stolen from your bank account by hacking or some other method, you have a reasonable chance of getting it back. Not so with Bitcoin or any other virtual currency.

The other big drawback of Bitcoin is that like other virtual currencies, it lacks stability. Inflation aside, a currency must be reasonably stable to operate as such instead of simply a method of speculating, which is what Bitcoin still is. Imagine you are shopping in the supermarket; today you pay £1 for a loaf of bread, tomorrow you pay 50p, the day after you pay £3…Now extend that to everything you buy. No financial system can function like that; certainly no housewife can.

There may come a time when Bitcoin and other virtual currencies are as safe, as trusted, and as fungible as your national currency, but that time appears to be some way off yet.

