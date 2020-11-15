No doubt, Dear Reader, you are probably tired of the new and improved infusion of dystopian news reporting coming from both the Mainstream media and alternate media like us. The mainstream media is singing the “We’re Just Biden Our Time” song (poor Ira and George Gerschwin are no doubt spinning in their graves). It goes something like this…

Well… we have to have a little humor, don’t we?

Now, to the serious matter: President Trump is scoring victories that are possibly significant enough to recover the election that the Great Reset – inspired hoax tried to pull on the American people.

However, not even Fox is telling a consistent series of updates as to how that is going. Now, we all know that Fox jumped the liberal Sorosian shark big time on November 3rd, but we are seeing that they are fully all in this just like CNN or MSNBC or the big broadcast networks, repeating the monotonous line Biden is the President-elect, which he is not.

Not yet.

Still, the coverage of what the Trump team is doing is spotty, framed in the “it will never work; the US does not have election fraud. At all,” which is more true than not in many ways. But we have also never seen claims like we are seeing now:

2.7 million votes changed from Trump to Biden by the Dominion voting machine software.

As many as 650,000 to 700,000 mail-in ballots (which were almost all for Biden) likely to be disqualified in Pennsylvania

Similar fraud and vote counts swinging back in potential in Michigan and Wisconsing and even Nevada of all places.

a coherent plan to use the House of Representatives to pick the President – Pelosi says she will not let it go, but she may have no choice at all.

There is a lot of this stuff. And behind it all, a calm, cool and confident President Trump, who today went out to play a round of golf. Whatever is going on, he is not bothered by it.

Finally, there was a huge Trump rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. (As an important side note, the Trump rally and march was huge, and did not destroy anything except for perhaps a few Democrat egos, and it took place lawfully, in broad daylight, with people all around the world praying, PRAYING TO GOD for the President.)

(Please further remember what Democrats and their Children of the Dark were up to last summer. And still now.)

A Fox affiliate covered the rally and march, but they, too, insisted this is for naught, that Biden is preparing for inauguration and there is nothing that will stop it.

So, what if Trump succeeds? What if he does snatch victory from the jaws of defeat?

What if the media does not report it?

We already see them creating a great fog-out, if not a blackout, of our entire major national media. Trump supporters are having to find their way to new independent news sources to get information. Even so, it is a massive psychological uphill battle to many of us to disbelieve Fox News, after its 19 years of pretty consistent GOP / Conservative support (though, yes, this Big Switch had been building visibly in the network for years).

So, what happens if Liberal Hivemind, Steve Turley, The Duran, Alex Jones, Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh, along with other smaller conservative sources are the only people telling America that Trump is going into a second term? What if the Big Media and Big Tech keep trying to shut that information out?

Does anybody want to bet they are not going to try this?

It is a foregone conclusion that with media coverage of a Trump reversal there will be rioting and violence. That is with coverage. But without it from the major networks it may well be absolute chaos. We are already seeing this now at a much more subdued level. For now, the Trump supporters are merely going around the mainstream and still getting its attention. But this may be a big deal if they win and the media establishment and the Democrat Party and the furious powers behind it (all dark powers, too) have to confront Orange Man being President for another term.

There is more than a reasonable chance that this exact scenario takes place. Hold on to your hats folks; we have a hell of a ride ahead.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report