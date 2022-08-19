The Memoirs Of Marie Goodman Set For Publication

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Last year, the death of one of the oldest members of the British forces was reported here. Marie Goodman served as a nurse during the Second World War under the likes of the famed plastic surgeon Archibald McIndoe. The former Marie Schwartz lived an amazing life. Born in Northern France, she became a British citizen on her marriage to Englishman Eric Munday, spending time in Nigeria where he was an agent for the John Holt company. Her first husband was killed when the ship on which he was travelleing was torpedoed, and on being called up for war service, she chose nursing. She met her second husband while he was a serving soldier, and after the war she became a suburban housewife.

Mrs Goodman went blind in her nineties, and her son compiled her reminiscences before they were edited into a readable format with copious notes, and photographs from a bygone era.

Her funeral service was recorded, as is the fashion nowadays. It can be found at the Internet Archive as can details of her memoirs which will be published officially on September 9, the first anniversary of her death.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report