The Insanity of U.S.-&-Allied Governments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On October 3rd, Kajsa Ollgren, Netherlands’ Defense Minister, said that sending weapons to Ukraine “is about our security in Europe. It is very much in our interest to support Ukraine as they are fighting this war.” She was saying that Russia aims to expand into and take over Netherlands (so that “this war” is a legimate concern of her office) and to take over the rest of NATO; she was saying that Netherlands and the rest of NATO aren’t aiming to expand into and take over (“regime-change”) Russia, which is actually a far more authetic reading of the relevant history — she was saying that the aggressor here is Russia not Netherlands and the rest of NATO. What she was saying is entirely insane; and here is why:

A pre-condition for the U.S. empire (the U.S. Government and its colonies) to take over East Germany when Gorbachev’s team were negotiating with George Herbert Walker Bush’s team in 1990, was that, as Bush’s Secretary of State James Baker famously put the matter, NATO would then move “not one inch to the east” (toward Russia — closer to The Kremlin).

The worry that Gorbachev had was that — just as, in October 1962 JFK was worried about the possibility of Soviet missiles becoming posted in Cuba a mere 1,131 miles away from America’s central command in Washington DC (and so blitz-nuking and beheading it within 15 minutes) — Gorbachev was worried about the U.S. side doing that to an independent post-communist Russia. That’s why this assurance had to be given — and it’s why what Baker said was also amply reiterated to Gorbachev’s team by the leaders of America’s colonies, such as Helmut Kohl, Francois Mitterrand, and others.

But, then, secretly, GHW Bush started, on 24 February 1990, to tell all of his European stooges (those men) that what they had all been telling to Gorbachev’s team were mere lies, and that NATO would indeed expand right up to Russia’s borders.

The two nearest-of-all borders to The Kremlin (Moscow) are Belarus, which would never ally itself to Russia’s enemies, and Ukraine, which in its western regions had joined in with Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa to exterminate Jews and to conquer Russia. Consequently, when the Polish aristocrat Zbig Brzezinski in 1997 issued his The Grand Chessboard book, advising the U.S. regime on how to conquer Russia, he identified Ukraine — the country that other than Belarus has the border nearest to The Kremlin, and which unlike Belarus has a significant number of nazis — as the ultimate grab in order to checkmate and thus conquer Russia.

Ukraine isn’t 1,131 miles away from The Kremlin (the Cuban-Missile-Crisis distance) — it is only 317 miles away from The Kremlin.

The problem isn’t (such as Ollgren says) that Russia is expanding too far toward NATO’s borders, but that NATO is expanding too far toward Russia’s borders.

Here are some other indicators that U.S.-&-allied Governments are insane:

“NATO is not a threat to Russia.”

“NATO has tried to build a partnership with Russia, developing dialogue and practical cooperation in areas of common interest. Practical cooperation has been suspended since 2014 in response to Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, Ukraine, which NATO will never recognise.”

“NATO is not at war with Russia.”

Or, perhaps, do they really want WW III?

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report