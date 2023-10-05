Pentagon sends Iran weapons to Ukraine. NYT, Russia cedes ground & strikes. Zelenska not happy. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
U.S. Jet Shoots Down Turkish Drone Over Syria.
More NATO on NATO war crime.