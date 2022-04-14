The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The recent exchange of propaganda videos between Ukraine, (US State Department) and Russia is far more significant than just the base immorality of killing. The ISIS inspired video of a Ukrainian woman executing a Russians, to which the Russians responded with a video essentially calling all Ukrainian men a bunch of cucks. (I of course summarise). Then coupled with this we have had a number of addresses from Vladimir Putin attacking modern values of the collective west – such as trans rights. Which tells me that Putin knows the game.

Fundamentally, the ideological and indeed spiritual war at play here is feminism. The people who we refer to in the west as the “neo-cons” or the “neo-liberals” are fundamentally feminist. Here in the UK; Nigel Farage used to say that you can’t put fag paper between any of the main parties – he is right because they are all feminist. Feminism has formed the basis of our foreign and domestic policy for the at least the last forty years, which coincided with decline of Christianity in the collective west. Which I suspect, was the main reason for the collapse of the established churches. It seems as if Jacob Rees-Mogg has also figured this out when he very subtly equated the left and feminism as being one in the same thing.

If we look to the recent coverage of the fall of Afghanistan it was all about women and girls, combined and the hysteria that came with the humiliating retreat from Afghanistan was the complete and utter failure of a nation building project. Anyone who has even basic knowledge of Islam will know that it is as “patriarchal” as you can get. My hypothesis, is that the destabilisation of Afghanistan was all about taking an Islamic nation and turning them feminist.

In the west it has been relatively straight forward, but has taken a long time – the long march through the institutions. Because the change has been slow, we haven’t realised what has actually been going off until very recently. Also, on the foreign policy front; a year or two ago – the US congress approved a huge sum of money for “Gender programmes in Pakistan”. An insult to both the American taxpayer and the people of Pakistan. The Quran, like the Bible, is very clear on the subject of gender.

On the domestic policy front, aside from trans rights, we have had the constant pushing of “equality and diversity”, “women’s aid” etc… where there has been big shift towards identity politics. These NGOs that are responsible for encouraging feminist domestic policy are funded by George Soros and the World Economic Forum. The same people are responsible for the poison dart and the corruption in Ukraine.

The only country has stood resolutely against this demonic ideology is Russia. If one harkens back to 2016 EU referendum and the US election of Donald Trump and the years after, we were bombarded with “Russia ate my homework”. The links the media made between Farage, Trump and Putin was ideological if not spiritual. Certainly from my political predisposition, there was nothing radical about UKIPs 2014 manifesto – it is very much out of the old English Enlightenment and libertarian playbook. Trump’s America First policy of 2016, draining the swamp – there seemed to be very little that would have been out of place in America, especially when he talked about equal justice under the law. Whilst they weren’t explicitly anti-feminist policy platforms, the policies that were put forward went against the feminist agenda of the deep state.

Also, the only Christian denomination to truly resist the feminist agenda is the Russian Orthodox Church, if one listens to Cyril – the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox; he clearly sees the western values as degenerate, because the western denominations (Anglican, Methodist, Lutheran and Catholic) have been overrun with the feminist agenda. Taking out what should be moral and spiritual bulwark against the degenerate values espoused by feminism. The values that the west is putting forward today would be absolutely abhorrent to my grandparents generation. Reading the background and theological disposition of Stephen Cottrell, his ordination as the Archbishop of York has more to do with politics than the prophetic. The western denominations, have failed to hold the mainstream media to account – rather they have meekly carried on their agenda. At best they have become the lukewarm churches, referred to in Revelation 2 and 3.

Two of the stated goals of feminism is to “destroy the patriarchy” and to “destroy the family”. Which could be code for destroying the church. Hence, this sits very uneasy when it comes to administering the Sacraments, never mind Christian theology in general.

Within the Catholic church, accepted by the Anglican communion and others, there are seven sacraments:

Baptism Confirmation Marriage Holy Communion Penance, (Confession and Reconciliation) Anointing of the Sick Holy Orders (Being Priested)

When we are baptised and confirmed into the body of Christ, we become part of the worldwide family of Christians. This does differ in various denominations on how it is applied.

When we get married, the sacrament is on the blessed union of a man and woman, through the consummation of that said marriage is a new family created. A family that is pure and life-giving.

When partake in Holy Communion, it is a reminder that we are the body of Christ, a family.

Therefore, how can the institution of the church accept a theological discourse of feminism that seeks to destroy the family?

When we confess our sins and iniquities, we recognise what we have done wrong towards others. Have we told lies about people? Have we dishonoured our parents? How can we truly repent of our sins if we support an ideology that says half of creation in evil and illegal? “Toxic Masculinity”. How can a feminist praise God and curse men, for who were made in his likeness? To Paraphrase, James 3:5-12. One of the core tenants of feminist discourse is critical theory, defamation by another name. Bearing false witness – it is a sin.

Anointing the sick, how can you heal with prejudice?

Priesthood isn’t just someone who wears a collar, there is the priesthood of all believers. Therefore, to take a direction that essentially discriminates against non-blacks becoming a priest (Christian) is verging on being heretical. The “priesthood of all believers” argument has been used for women priests, some are fantastic. I believe that God has raised women priests to fight the spirit of jezebel. Monastic orders, such as those of St. Benedict or St. Francis, are referred to as brotherhoods and sisterhoods; the family of God.

For those who don’t know, it is also summarising the character of Jezebel. Jezebel was a character in the books of Kings (1 Kings and 2 Kings) in Old Testament. Nowadays, you could describe her as a feminist; she scattered the prophets and tried to break the church, including Elijah. However, she did meet a grizzly end. Jezebel is also referred to in the book of Revelation, in particular chapters two and three, which warns of her spirit corrupting the church.

I would suggest the institutions of the Church need to look at themselves and repent. Their position should be influenced by the Holy Bible and NOT what the comes out of the media and politicians. To the body of Christ, particularly those who may be feminist, you have a choice: Do you follow Jesus or Jezebel?

Like many of the “normies”, most clergy don’t know what they are actually preaching and praying for because of the power the mainstream media has had over the last forty years. Revelation 17 talks about the Kings without Kingdom. A group of people or institutions that hold the power and influence of Kings, but don’t actually have a Kingdom, and they all have one mind and get their authority from the beast. A description of the mainstream media that I find to be quite apt. They speak for the WEF and they all say the same thing, from the same disposition.

Everything that western media has put forward over last few years has sought to oppress us spiritually, the first buildings that were closed were the churches. BLM could have a riot on a Saturday afternoon, but normal folks couldn’t go to church on a Sunday morning. Without going any further into the theological, but there is a whole essay on this subject, it is important to remember that it is the Russian Orthodox Church that has stood against this pervasive ideology. I don’t know much about the Greek Orthodox and how much that has been feminised by the WEF in Greece,

I suspect what the western media is afraid of, not just the divine exposure of the evil and corruption in Ukraine – but all of the consequences, (second, third and fourth order) that come with it. The building of this feminist agenda has taken a long time and can be destroyed in minutes. The people who have led it are the same ones who’ve corrupted our institutions, and are now backing Ukraine. Those who once associated themselves with the elites, for whatever reason, could certainly start to distance themselves in the coming weeks and months. Hypothetically, imagine you are a vicar and have unknowingly gone along with mainstream media lie; the Russian expose truly demonic happenings to which it cannot be covered up. You have been praying for Ukraine and that God will hold back Putin’s armies… how do you feel?

Rather than seeking peace, we should be seeking the truth; because without truth there can be no reconciliation and peace.

