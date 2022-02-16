THE GREAT GAME WITH MATT AND V: CANADIAN TYRANNY UNMASKED

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
In this week’s edition of The Great Game, Matt and V unpack Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act granting rights to all major banks in Canada to become enforcers of a Privy Council led dictatorship with the intent of choking to death every one participating in or providing any financial support to the freedom convoy. We break down the roots of the Deep State of Canada, the collapse of establishment institutions which are rupturing under internal revolt both in Canada and abroad as well as how all this is connected to the renewed war drive pushed onto Russia.
