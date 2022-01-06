The Great Game this Week: 2022 races out of the gates and trips on its shoelaces

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this first episode of The Great Game of 2022, V and I discussed some of the major issues shaping our world and the storms ushering in the new year.

One of the principled topics unpacked in this show, is how Klaus Schwab was inspired by the Jesuitical Liberation theology of the fascist-turned Marxist “Red Bishop” Helder Camara who led a spiritual reform that made poverty a sign of the divine amidst a Maoist cultural revolution for the entire world. We demonstrate how this thinking underlies not only the reforms undertaken by today’s Jesuit Pope Francis and the Greening of Christianity which has enmeshed the Vatican deeply into the machinations of the World Economic Forum’s “You’ll own nothing and be happy” program for a world of scarcity and mass poverty, but also why the Liberation Theology formula of “God favors the poor” has instrumentalized humanity against itself. Under this perversion of Christianity, humanity is expected to be ushered back into the garden of eden purged of the apple of knowledge that set us into disequilibrium with nature, as a new race of transhumanist high priests manage the supposed global reform.

Other topics addressed include: Why the head of Russia Today is demonstrably part of a fifth column operation within Russia, how RT’s former editor Riley Waggaman has been playing a counter-gang to RT has unleashed a new psy op to convince a western audience that Putin is a complicit part of the anti-human Great Reset agenda. We also address the insanity of German energy politics, the inside job of the Ukrainian plane shot out of the sky in 2020, and the Malaysian airliner shot down in 2014, and finally the color revolution underway in Kazakhstan.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas (which you can purchase by clicking those links). In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

