in Latest, Video

Novak Djokovic in Melbourne detention as Australia cancels visa

70 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Novak Djokovic in Melbourne detention as Australia cancels visa

***News Topic 684***
Novak Djokovic is sent to a Melbourne quarantine hotel and will be kicked out of Australia

Novak Djokovic will be kicked out of Australia

Novak Djokovic has been told he will be deported from Australia after his visa application was rejected Tennis player, 34, landed at Melbourne Airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai at around 11.15pm Wednesday He was placed in an isolation room with two guards stationed outside amid the ongoing dispute

Documents cast new light on Djokovic’s Australia debacle

Documents cast new light on Djokovic’s Australia debacle

Tennis Australia officials were warned that past a Covid infection was insufficient for a medical exemption one month before Novak Djokovic drama Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt warned Tennis Australia that a previous Covid-19 infection would not be deemed sufficient for a medical exemption to enter the country, as the saga surrounding Novak Djokovic rumbles on.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Great Game this Week: 2022 races out of the gates and trips on its shoelaces

Kazakhstan crisis, major prize on the Geopolitical Chessboard [Part 1]