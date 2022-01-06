The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Novak Djokovic in Melbourne detention as Australia cancels visa
Novak Djokovic has been told he will be deported from Australia after his visa application was rejected Tennis player, 34, landed at Melbourne Airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai at around 11.15pm Wednesday He was placed in an isolation room with two guards stationed outside amid the ongoing dispute
Tennis Australia officials were warned that past a Covid infection was insufficient for a medical exemption one month before Novak Djokovic drama Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt warned Tennis Australia that a previous Covid-19 infection would not be deemed sufficient for a medical exemption to enter the country, as the saga surrounding Novak Djokovic rumbles on.
