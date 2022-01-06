The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kazakhstan crisis, major prize on the Geopolitical Chessboard [Part 1]
The Duran: Episode 1186 – Part 1
Moscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Bitcoin dives after Kazakhstan kills internet
Former Soviet republic, world’s second-largest mining hub, is facing major internet disruptions amid nationwide anti-government protests Bitcoin has seen a sharp decline as protests continue in Kazakhstan, the world’s second-largest mining hub, where internet was shut down, forcing local miners to switch off their equipment.
