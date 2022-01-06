in Latest, Video

Russia Acts on Kazakhstan, Ending the Color Revolution Era in the former Soviet Space

Several Injured in Shooting on Almaty’s Republic Square, Sputnik Correspondent Reports

LIVE UPDATES: Several Injured in Shooting on Almaty’s Republic Square, Sputnik Correspondent Reports

The situation in Kazakhstan remains tense after the country was hit by a wave of protests, triggered by fuel price hikes. In Almaty, Wednesday demonstrations turned violent, with people attacking police and storming the mayor’s office, old presidential residence, and other facilities.

Alexander Mercouris

