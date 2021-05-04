The Great American White Supremacy Hoax

Since they stole the election, the Biden Administration have been pushing not only suicidal policies but ludicrous narratives, none more ludicrous than the idea that there is a white supremacist movement (led by Donald Trump) that is plotting behind the scenes to take over the country. Equally ludicrous are the race hustlers and assorted clowns who claim the Government is already in the clutches of the Great White Bigot.

They are aided and abetted in this endeavour by the mainstream media, and what is known as the 1% rule. If you are not familiar with the latter, it is based on a simple proposition. In any group of people chosen by any criteria, including at random from the phone book, about 1% have ideas that are weird, outlandish, or off the planet. The media focuses on these people, and implies all other members of the group – usually a political group – are equally crazy, or odious.

A couple of examples will suffice.

The serial killer John Gacy, who was executed in 1994, was active in Democrat politics at the local level. In fact, a few months before his arrest he was photographed with Rosalynn Carter, who was then First Lady of the United States. This was obviously a big embarrassment to the Carter Administration, but was it anything more sinister than that?

Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney is a strict vegetarian, just like the man we are all allowed to hate, Adolf Hitler, but has anyone ever suggested McCartney has been sympathetic to Nazi ideology? That claim is absurd, but was it any less absurd to link Donald Trump’s border wall and immigration policy with white supremacist ideology? Nancy Pelosi attacked Trump repeatedly for constructing the border wall, but now curiously wants a permanent one in “Fortress Washington”. If it is racist to keep illegal aliens out of the country, what is it to keep American citizens out of their seat of government?

Every nation has the right to control its own borders; if it doesn’t, it can’t properly be called a nation. Curiously, only the United States and other predominantly white nations are denied that right, but the hysteria goes much further than that. As pointed out in a recent article, the phrase “white supremacy” appeared in the mainstream print media ten times more often during the Trump era than in the previous six years, something that was clearly no coincidence. Now though, almost any and every social evil in the United States is being blamed on white supremacy. When it came to light that self-styled Marxist Patrisse Cullors had been quietly building a property empire to rival that of Trump himself, she blamed this revelation on white supremacy, and explained away her sudden acquisition of wealth as the rewards of capitalism (though not of course in precisely those words). But it didn’t stop there, disaffected Black Lives Matter supporters, and some radical black activists who are even further off the planet than Cullors claimed she was managed opposition (as she may well be), and a tool of white supremacy herself.

Not only that, the recent street attacks on Asian-Americans is being blamed by some people and media outlets on white supremacy, even though most if not all these attacks are being carried out by young black men who have no political affiliations; they are simply street thugs, muggers, or at times mentally deranged. The mainstream media and outfits like The Young Turks know this, but by selective reporting have been able to successfully deceive the public.

But the lunacy doesn’t stop even there, Asians are now viewed by some as “honorary whites” while the most vitriol of all is reserved for blacks, especially those black politicians who “stray off the Democrat plantation”. Leading black Democrats are largely either apparatchiks or affirmative action hires. The same cannot be said for leading black Republicans, especially Senator Tim Scott, and Ben Carson who is one of the most accomplished surgeons in history, yet the abuse to which these two men alone have been subjected beggars belief. Maxine Waters actually called Carson an educated fool.

The simple truth is that unlike Waters, most people who make these ludicrous claims don’t understand the nature of power, nor anything else. America is not so much sliding but rushing towards a police state, and if it ever comes about that the Democrats achieves this goal, life will be Hell for everyone regardless of race who doesn’t toe the party line.

