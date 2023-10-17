The Fraudulence of American ‘Defense’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

Joe Biden organized Senate Democrats to vote to support George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq on 20 March 2003, which did nothing for the defense of America, because Iraq never threatened America. The excuses that George W. Bush had given for America’s ‘need’ to attack Iraq were lies, which, even at that time, were demonstrably lies, though the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media hid their blatant falseness, in order to fool the U.S. public to support the invasion, which, up till now, has cost the U.S. Government $5 trillion.

The 2009 Nobel Peace Prize winner Barack Obama led the U.S. to bomb and destroyed Libya in 2011, though Libya likewise never had endangered U.S. national security; and, then, starting right after Obama’s 2012 re-election, he began trying to overthrow and replace the Government of Syria, which likewise never endangered America but created an international war there; and, starting in 2013, he organized the February 2014 coup that overthrew and replaced the Government of Ukraine and thereby started the war in Ukraine that Putin finally responded to on 24 February 2022 by invading Ukraine.

Here is how extraordinarily profitable the 100 top sellers to the Pentagon are in comparison to all other U.S. corporations: whereas cumulative returns to all U.S. stocks during 1990-2015 were a thousand percent, cumulative returns to only U.S. ‘Defense’ stocks were 4,500%. Though the invasion of Iraq on 20 March 2003 cost the U.S. Government $5T+, it was enormously profitable to those corporations and to the international extraction-corporations such as ExxonMobil that depend upon them.

On October 17th, the anonymous German military person who blogs as “Moon of Alabama” and who is among the most reliable of all public commentators on military matters, headlined “U.S. Deploys Large Force – Eyes On Syria”, and he said that Joe Biden is using the excuse of the October 7th breakout of Hamas fighters from the West Bank on October 7th in order to prepare an invasion of Syria and maybe also Lebanon.

America spends half of the entire world’s military expenditures. It’s very profitable for the people who control the U.S. Government and press and ‘Defense’ contractors and extraction corporations.

It’s not the U.S. Defense Department; it is the U.S. Aggression Department.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

It’s not the U.S. Defense Department: it is the U.S. Aggression Department.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report