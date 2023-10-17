Geopolitical Dynamics of the Arctic, Manipulation of Natives and the Uyghur Genocide Myth

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this Canadian Patriot/Rogue News lecture, I provide a historical introduction to the geopolitics of the last frontier on the earth: The Arctic.

This lesson begins with Colorado Gov. William Gilpin’s efforts to usher in an age of win-win cooperation in 1890, to Henry Wallace’s efforts to revive the dream of Gilpin to connect the continents by rail through the Bering Strait all the way to the efforts by Canada’s Prime Minister John Diefenbaker who fought for a bold development program into Canada’s high North.

This exercise will take us into an overview of the British geopolitical genocide of Native tribes with programs like the 1950s ‘Human Flagpole’ program led by the RCMP to Pierre Trudeau’s indigenous ecosystem protection program to block any economic development of the north.

We then contrast this to a very different policy towards native minority groups and the Arctic with a look to the healthier cultural dynamic of Russian inuit and the Chinese minority groups in Xinjiang whom Canadian lawmakers have hypocritically used as geopolitical pawns to launch sanction regimes against China.

Watch the program on Rumble here, Soundcloud here, Bitchute here or Youtube here

