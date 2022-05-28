The Empire’s Colony of Colombia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

American corporations became active in Columbia with banana and coffee plantations and by producing oil. Colombia had internal conflicts due to its traditional Spanish class system where the wealthy control the nation despite a democratic process that favors the majority poor. This led to violence in rural areas as peasants formed revolutionary groups that threatened American profits. American military aid and advisors arrived during World War II to protect corporate profits by helping fight what they called communism.

Over the past two decades, the US Congress appropriated millions of dollars each year for Plan Columbia, now known as Peace Columbia, that were siphoned off by private CIA front companies in various counter-narcotics schemes, like crop spraying. The CIA took control of the cocaine trade with various partners after it destroyed less cooperative cartel leaders. This included recruiting senior Colombian government officials to ignore their trade. This allowed the United States total control of Colombia making it a colony, which became clear when Columbia joined NATO in 2017.

______________________________________

Related Tale: “US Marines Seized Panama in 1903”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hItHA…

“The Killing of Gaitan”; Colombian History X; January 29, 2018; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbeTF…

“Pablo Escobar’s Son Reveals His Dad ‘Worked for the CIA Selling Cocaine’”; Claire Burnish; Free Thought Project; February 17, 2017; http://thefreethoughtproject.com/esco…

Related Tale: “The CIA’s Cocaine Corridor”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifp1v…

National Security Archive documents about political corruption and violence in Colombia; https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/search?s=co…

“Army Colonel is Sentenced to 5 Months for Failing to Report Wife’s Heroin Smuggling”; Alan Feuer; Washington Post; July 14, 2000; https://www.nytimes.com/2000/07/14/ny…

“Colombia: Cocaine, Corruption, and the US Army”; Thorne Dreyer; The Rag; December 7, 2009; https://theragblog.blogspot.com/2009/…

“The Fort Bragg Murders”; Seth Harp; Rolling Stone; April 18, 2021; 44 soldiers murdered there just in 2020, many drug related; https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/…

“Cocaine Production Soars in Colombia”; Tyler Durdan; Zero Hedge; August 31, 2021; https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica…

The banker at the end is famous economist Michael Hudson, from this interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hH9pz…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report