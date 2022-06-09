The Empire’s 2016 Coup in Turkey

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Turkey has remained neutral in the Ukraine conflict and blocked some NATO actions and expansions. There is talk of a neocon coup attempt to oust its elected President. Most Americans are unaware this was attempted in 2016, and Joe Biden openly hinted at another attempt just before he was elected President.

On July 15, 2016, a military coup in Turkey attempted to overthrow its popular elected president. More than 250 people were killed, parliament was bombed, and bridges seized. The coup quickly failed. It is unclear if the American empire organized the coup, but there is no doubt the Americans knew a coup was planned and encouraged it. The hard proof was the evacuation of American military and diplomatic families from Turkey four months prior.



