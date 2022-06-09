in Latest, Video

Russia Consolidates Gains, Prepares Further Advances in Ukraine, Says Land Bridge to Crimea ‘Complete’, Confirms Ukraine Must Surrender Kherson, Zaporozhie

514 Views 17 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Consolidates Gains, Prepares Further Advances in Ukraine, Says Land Bridge to Crimea ‘Complete’, Confirms Ukraine Must Surrender Kherson, Zaporozhie
News Topic 520

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Empire’s 2016 Coup in Turkey