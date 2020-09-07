The Definitive Lockdown Presentation

PANDA considers explanations that allow us to count the human costs of COVID-19 in South Africa. PANDA is a collective of leading actuaries, economists, data scientists, statisticians, medical professionals, lawyers, engineers and business people, working as a collective to replace bad science with good science.
The video containes a detailed and compelling presentation by three PANDA members.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.