The Deep State Rhodes Scholars Who created NATO

March 28 saw the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and while many commentators have used the opportunity to review this anti-Soviet bloc’s history as a tool of post WWII imperialism, a major fallacy is found across nearly every analysis which should be clarified immediately.

The popular leftist narrative that is poisoned by this fallacy states that NATO was created as an American initiative in order to replace the British Empire as a global hegemon. This belief, as popular as it may be, is untrue and this will be clarified shortly.

Upon a deeper review of the facts, it can be stated affirmatively that NATO was never an American initiative, but was always British. Those so-called “Americans” who led in its creation were in fact largely connected to two think tanks known as the Fabian Society and Oxford’s Rhodes Trust network that had already permeated through diverse branches of western governments since its inception in 1902. Highly placed Rhodes Scholars who shaped American foreign policy in the wake of FDR’s death and Churchill’s 1946 Iron Curtain speech include the likes of Assistant State Secretary Dean Rusk, in charge of far eastern affairs and Assistant State Secretary George C. McGhee, in charge of near eastern, south Asian, and African affairs, and Assistant Secretary of State W. Walton Butterworth to name a few[1].

Much of the 20th century infiltration of Rhodes Scholars and Fabians into America happened by way of the British Empire’s only “official” arm in North America… Canada. It is this component of the picture that I wish to take some additional time reviewing and which figures prominently in explaining the true cause of NATO.

NATO’s Birth was August 1947… NOT March 1949.

In a memorandum called “The United States and the Soviet Union” written in August 1947, a highly influential Rhodes Scholar and radical promoter of global governance named Escott Reid, then Deputy Undersecretary of External Affairs of Canada “recommended that the countries of the North Atlantic band together, under the leadership of the United States, to form ‘a new regional security organization’ to deter Soviet expansion.”

Many of these networks were exposed by William Fulton of the Chicago Tribune who published his incredible research from July 15-30, 1951 in the pages of that newspaper. The author of this report is indebted to Fulton’s ground breaking research as well as the work of Georgetown University’s Carol Quigley.

The motive for this memorandum was to escape the Soviet Union’s veto power in the U.N. Security Council which prevented the British Great Game from moving forward. The goal was to establish an instrument powerful enough to ensure an Anglo-American Empire as desired by Cecil Rhodes and Winston Churchill. Escott Reid extrapolated upon his thesis for the creation of such an institution at an August 13, 1947 Canadian Institute of Public Affairs Conference at Lake Couchiching when he stated:

“The states of the Western world are not…debarred by the Charter of the United Nations of by Soviet membership in the United Nations from creating new international political institutions to maintain peace. Nothing in the Charter precludes the existence of regional political arrangements or agencies provided that they are consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations, and these regional agencies are entitled to take measures of collective self-defence against armed attack until the Security Council has acted.”

This new anti-Soviet military organization had the important feature of creating a binding military contract that would go into effect for all members, should any individual member go to war. Reid described this intention as he wrote:

“In such an organization each member state could accept a binding obligation to pool the whole of its economic and military resources with those of the other members if any power should be found to have committed aggression against any one of the members.”

It was another year and a half before this structure gained the full support of External Affairs Minister Lester B. Pearson, and British Prime Minister Clement Atlee. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be formed on March 28, 1949.

Reid had made a name for himself serving as the first Permanent Secretary of the Canadian Institute for International Affairs (CIIA) also known as the Canadian Branch of Chatham House/Roundtable Movement of Canada under the direction of CIIA controller Vincent Massey. Massey was the protégé of racist imperialist Lord Alfred Milner and the controller of the Rhode Scholar groups of Canada throughout a career that saw him act as Canadian Ambassador to Washington (1926-1930), Liberal Party President (1930-1935), Ambassador to Britain (1935-1945) and Head of State (aka: Governor General of Canada (1952-1959). Reid himself was the founder of the self-professed “Canadian Fabian Society” alongside four other Rhodes scholars known as the eugenics-promoting technocratic League of Social Reconstruction in 1932, whose name changed to the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation in 1933 and again later to the National Democratic Party of Canada in 1961.

Reid spent years working closely with fellow Oxford scholar Lester B. Pearson who himself was Vincent Massey’s assistant in London before becoming a controller of the Liberal Party of Canada.

The Racist Agenda Behind the Rhodes Trust

It is vital to remind ourselves that these networks were driven by the design outlined by genocidal diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes who wrote the purpose for the Scholarship that was to receive his name in his First Will (1877):

“Why should we not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire…”

Later in that will, Rhodes elaborated in greater detail upon the intention which was soon to become official British foreign policy.

“The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labor and enterprise, and especially the occupation by British settlers of the entire continent of Africa, the Holy land, the valley of Euphrates, the islands of Cyprus and Candia, the whole of South America, the Islands of the Pacific not heretofore possessed by Great Britain, the whole of the Malay archipelago, the seaboard of China and Japan, the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British empire. The consolidation of the whole empire, the inauguration of a system of colonial representation in the Imperial parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the empire”

The “recovery of the United States” should seriously resonate with anyone with doubts over the role of the British Empire’s ambition to undo the international effects of the American Revolution and should also cause honest citizens to reconsider what nationalist Presidents like John F. Kennedy and Charles de Gaulle were actually struggling against when they stood up to the power structures of NATO and the Deep State. This should be kept in mind as one thinks of the British-steered networks that ran the assassinations of Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King in 1968, the imprisonment of Lyndon LaRouche in 1988 and the attempted Russia-Gating of Donald Trump in 2019.

*All Reid quotes are taken from Escott Reid, Couchiching and the Birth of NATO by Cameron Campbell, published by the Atlantic Council of Canada. A fuller picture of the Milner-Massey Round Table Group and Cecil Rhodes can be found in the Canadian Patriot Review #18 and 19 accessible at www.canadianpatriot.org and on Amazon.com.