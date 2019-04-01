Connect with us

Russian collusion was no more than “conspiracy porn” created by Clinton and Obama

The only convictions that arose through the Mueller investigation were low-level process crimes which had NOTHING to do with Trump. $25 million wasted, bravo!
The Duran

Published

2 hours ago

on

119 Views

Submitted by Mitchell Feierstein…

After 675 days, 25 million dollars, 2,800 subpoenas, over 500 witnesses, and more than 500 search warrants, all of which took up the time of 20 prosecutors and nearly 50 FBI agents, Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the results of his “witch hunt” to the Attorney General of the United States of America, Robert Barr.

Barr, in turn, submitted a four-page overview highlighting the following conclusions: There are no further indictments of anyone and there was no collusion with Russia by any American. Barr and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Mueller reported to, determined that there was no obstruction by President Trump.

But, for the past three years, elite Democratic Party partisans, along with their media partners, force-fed thousands of “Bombshell” headlines to millions of Americans, without ever providing a lick of evidence. The absence of evidence supporting their outrageous lies coupled with the results of Mueller’s investigation and Barr’s conclusions establishes collusion – not between Russia and the Trump family to influence the 2016 presidential election, but amongst the Democrats and mass media to delegitimize the
Trump presidency.

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, “We saw cold, hard evidence of the Trump campaign, and indeed the Trump family, eagerly intending to collude with Russia.” Pelosi has never presented any evidence to support this claim or any of the many other suspect claims the speaker has made.

The Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said, “I have evidence of collusion with Russia and kompromat. It’s all in plain sight.” Schiff regularly repeated this claim to the public yet never provided any evidence. He appeared on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC over 150 times and was never called out for repeating these lies over and over again.

Congressman Eric Swalwell on MSNBC said, “Donald Trump is a Russian agent; we have evidence Trump and his family colluded with Russia.” Swalwell has parroted this and many other claims since 2016. Evidence provided: none.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters stated, “Trump and his buddies are scumbags who are all Putin’s puppets; we will Impeach 45.” Waters has been shrieking “Impeach 45” since election day in 2016. Water’s reason: she hates Trump and the entire Grand Old Party “GOP.”

Many other Democratic members of Washington DC’s swamp echoed similar propaganda that mobilized the Trump “resistance.” Their hit list of frequent salacious claims included “Trump in handcuffs;” “The entire Trump family, frog-marched, and jailed forever;” “Treason, much worse than Watergate, we have evidence;” “Trump has been a Russian asset since 1987;” “Trump is a racist, sexist, misogynist, Islamophobic, homophobic, transphobic, anti-Semitic, xenophobic, white-national, white-supremacist;”
and let’s not forget “He’s the next Hitler.” This “hit list” has become the Democratic party mantra since Donald trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

Ex-Central Intelligence Agency “CIA” director John Brennan, who just so happens to be on MSNBC’s payroll, also weighed in on Trump. “Trump’s behavior is treasonous. He committed high crimes and misdemeanors. There is evidence that proves many people in Trump’s orbit are guilty of serious crimes and indictments are coming, and soon. Trump committed Treason” The penalty for committing “treason” in America, death. Brennan never provided any evidence. Brennan’s lies have destroyed the CIA’s reputation and credibility.

Viewers of CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC were inundated with purposeful misrepresentations that continuously promised faithful audiences that Mueller and his team had “mountains” of evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. Day after day, these media outlets repeated how Mueller would deliver an indictment of President Trump, who had committed “treason and high crimes and misdemeanors” that would lead to his impeachment and jail time. The corrupt media represented that Trump’s family members, who were also guilty of similar crimes, would be sent to prison. All the above were outrageous lies.

In fact, the only convictions that arose through the Mueller investigation were low-level process crimes which had NOTHING to do with Trump. $25 million wasted, bravo! These salacious accusations proved to be part of an elaborate scheme to delegitimize the sitting president and his administration in order to remove him from office. However, the Democrats and mass media could not have done it without FBI Director James Comey’s exploitation of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
We know the whole coup d’état was facilitated by FBI Director James Comey’s October 20, 2016 submission of a 66-page application to the FISA court.

Comey and Sally Quillian Yates, the Deputy Attorney General of the United States, signed this application. Judge Rosemary M. Collyer, the presiding judge of the secret FISA court, granted an order that led to our intelligence agencies spying on the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump. The FBI ran a counter-intelligence investigation named “Crossfire Hurricane” on Trump’s campaign.

Comey’s FISA application was largely based on information contained in the Steele dossier, a dossier written by a disgraced MI6 agent named Christopher Steele. The dossier made wild, unsubstantiated claims and was financed by the campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee via Clinton’s law firm Perkins Coie through a company named Fusion GPS.

In a meeting with President Trump in early January 2017, James Comey told President Trump about the existence of the Steele dossier and told him not to worry about it. Comey stated that the dossier’s contents were salacious, unverified, and untrue. Apparently, James Comey knew, yet never disclosed to Judge Collyer, that the Steele dossier was garbage prepared by political partisans that did not want Trump to be
elected and financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Three days after Comey’s meeting with Trump the entire Steele dossier was “leaked” to numerous media sources and published in it’s entirety on Buzzfeed with no mention that none of the claims in the Steele dossier had been verified.

Comey signed and submitted two more FISA applications, one in Jan 2017, and another in April 2017 which relied upon the Steele dossier. FISA Judge Michael W. Mosman signed the January renewal, and Judge Anne C. Conway signed the April renewal.

Apparently, Comey never disclosed, to any of the FISA judges, that the Steele dossier was: paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the DNC, or that the Department of Justice’s Bruce Ohr had warned on the credibility of the unverified Steele Dossier, or that Bruce Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS and helped back door the Steele dossier into the FBI, or that the dossier was filled with baseless allegations, lies, and
propaganda. It appears that four secret court, FISA, judges were lied to in order to kick- off the biggest scandal in history.

FBI’s Deputy Director Andrew McCabe recently stated during Congressional testimony that “without the Steele dossier, the FISA warrants would have never been granted.” Recent reports suggest that it was ex-CIA director John Brennan who insisted that the Steele dossier be included in the intelligence report used to request the FISA warrants. Senator Rand Paul has issued a call that Brennan be called to testify under oath in Congress.

The entire Mueller investigation would have never been possible without this fake dossier being used to illegally obtain FISA warrants by the omission of material facts within the original FISA application and the three subsequent renewal applications.

Why is Judge Collyer not looking into these and other material misrepresentations used in the FISA application to obtain search warrants to spy on Americans and on a presidential campaign by its opposition and enabled by a weaponized Obama Department of Justice? The silence of secret FISA court Judges Mosman, Conway, and Dearie is frightening. America’s secret courts should be abolished.

Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

Here is an article that looks at whether nations around the world regard the United States or Russia as the greater threat to their nation:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/03/which-is-greater-threat-russia-or.html

It is interesting to see that nations that have traditionally been pro-American feel that the threat posed by American power is growing.

April 1, 2019 15:24

The Deep State Rhodes Scholars Who created NATO

NATO's Birth was August 1947… NOT March 1949.

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

March 28 saw the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and while many commentators have used the opportunity to review this anti-Soviet bloc’s history as a tool of post WWII imperialism, a major fallacy is found across nearly every analysis which should be clarified immediately.

The popular leftist narrative that is poisoned by this fallacy states that NATO was created as an American initiative in order to replace the British Empire as a global hegemon. This belief, as popular as it may be, is untrue and this will be clarified shortly.

Upon a deeper review of the facts, it can be stated affirmatively that NATO was never an American initiative, but was always British. Those so-called “Americans” who led in its creation were in fact largely connected to two think tanks known as the Fabian Society and Oxford’s Rhodes Trust network that had already permeated through diverse branches of western governments since its inception in 1902. Highly placed Rhodes Scholars who shaped American foreign policy in the wake of FDR’s death and Churchill’s 1946 Iron Curtain speech include the likes of Assistant State Secretary Dean Rusk, in charge of far eastern affairs and Assistant State Secretary George C. McGhee, in charge of near eastern, south Asian, and African affairs, and Assistant Secretary of State W. Walton Butterworth to name a few[1].

Much of the 20th century infiltration of Rhodes Scholars and Fabians into America happened by way of the British Empire’s only “official” arm in North America… Canada. It is this component of the picture that I wish to take some additional time reviewing and which figures prominently in explaining the true cause of NATO.

NATO’s Birth was August 1947… NOT March 1949.

In a memorandum called “The United States and the Soviet Union” written in August 1947, a highly influential Rhodes Scholar and radical promoter of global governance named Escott Reid, then Deputy Undersecretary of External Affairs of Canada “recommended that the countries of the North Atlantic band together, under the leadership of the United States, to form ‘a new regional security organization’ to deter Soviet expansion.”

Many of these networks were exposed by William Fulton of the Chicago Tribune who published his incredible research from July 15-30, 1951 in the pages of that newspaper. The author of this report is indebted to Fulton’s ground breaking research as well as the work of Georgetown University’s Carol Quigley.

The motive for this memorandum was to escape the Soviet Union’s veto power in the U.N. Security Council which prevented the British Great Game from moving forward. The goal was to establish an instrument powerful enough to ensure an Anglo-American Empire as desired by Cecil Rhodes and Winston Churchill. Escott Reid extrapolated upon his thesis for the creation of such an institution at an August 13, 1947 Canadian Institute of Public Affairs Conference at Lake Couchiching when he stated:

“The states of the Western world are not…debarred by the Charter of the United Nations of by Soviet membership in the United Nations from creating new international political institutions to maintain peace. Nothing in the Charter precludes the existence of regional political arrangements or agencies provided that they are consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations, and these regional agencies are entitled to take measures of collective self-defence against armed attack until the Security Council has acted.”

This new anti-Soviet military organization had the important feature of creating a binding military contract that would go into effect for all members, should any individual member go to war. Reid described this intention as he wrote:

“In such an organization each member state could accept a binding obligation to pool the whole of its economic and military resources with those of the other members if any power should be found to have committed aggression against any one of the members.”

It was another year and a half before this structure gained the full support of External Affairs Minister Lester B. Pearson, and British Prime Minister Clement Atlee. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would be formed on March 28, 1949.

Reid had made a name for himself serving as the first Permanent Secretary of the Canadian Institute for International Affairs (CIIA) also known as the Canadian Branch of Chatham House/Roundtable Movement of Canada under the direction of CIIA controller Vincent Massey. Massey was the protégé of racist imperialist Lord Alfred Milner and the controller of the Rhode Scholar groups of Canada throughout a career that saw him act as Canadian Ambassador to Washington (1926-1930), Liberal Party President (1930-1935), Ambassador to Britain (1935-1945) and Head of State (aka: Governor General of Canada (1952-1959). Reid himself was the founder of the self-professed “Canadian Fabian Society” alongside four other Rhodes scholars known as the eugenics-promoting technocratic League of Social Reconstruction in 1932, whose name changed to the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation in 1933 and again later to the National Democratic Party of Canada in 1961.

Reid spent years working closely with fellow Oxford scholar Lester B. Pearson who himself was Vincent Massey’s assistant in London before becoming a controller of the Liberal Party of Canada.

The Racist Agenda Behind the Rhodes Trust

It is vital to remind ourselves that these networks were driven by the design outlined by genocidal diamond magnate Cecil Rhodes who wrote the purpose for the Scholarship that was to receive his name in his First Will (1877):

“Why should we not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire…”

Later in that will, Rhodes elaborated in greater detail upon the intention which was soon to become official British foreign policy.

“The extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom and of colonization by British subjects of all lands wherein the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labor and enterprise, and especially the occupation by British settlers of the entire continent of Africa, the Holy land, the valley of Euphrates, the islands of Cyprus and Candia, the whole of South America, the Islands of the Pacific not heretofore possessed by Great Britain, the whole of the Malay archipelago, the seaboard of China and Japan, the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British empire. The consolidation of the whole empire, the inauguration of a system of colonial representation in the Imperial parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the empire”

The “recovery of the United States” should seriously resonate with anyone with doubts over the role of the British Empire’s ambition to undo the international effects of the American Revolution and should also cause honest citizens to reconsider what nationalist Presidents like John F. Kennedy and Charles de Gaulle were actually struggling against when they stood up to the power structures of NATO and the Deep State. This should be kept in mind as one thinks of the British-steered networks that ran the assassinations of Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King in 1968, the imprisonment of Lyndon LaRouche in 1988 and the attempted Russia-Gating of Donald Trump in 2019.

*All Reid quotes are taken from Escott Reid, Couchiching and the Birth of NATO by Cameron Campbell, published by the Atlantic Council of Canada. A fuller picture of the Milner-Massey Round Table Group and Cecil Rhodes can be found in the Canadian Patriot Review #18 and 19 accessible at www.canadianpatriot.org and on Amazon.com.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected]

Italy's Embrace of the Silk Road: A hope for all of Europe

Xi Jinping has carried the Belt and Road Initiative a program into the heart of Europe as a lifeline for all patriots who wish to survive the coming financial collapse.

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

It is no secret that the rise of the Belt and Road Initiative has created a positive dynamic for international relations which has seriously challenged the western technocratic system which has come to dominate the Trans-Atlantic region under a financial and bureaucratic dictatorship.

While many branches of the Belt and Road Initiative which officially united with Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union in 2015, have manifested itself across Europe in the form of rail lines and ports, to this day no actual agreement has been reached between European powers and China. As of President Xi Jinping’s trip to Europe from May 22-28 have demonstrated, there is for the first time a sense that the post-industrial society dominant in the west since the 1971 floating of the dollar, is no longer the dismal fate of nations. Xi Jinping has carried the Belt and Road Initiative a program into the heart of Europe as a lifeline for all patriots who wish to survive the coming financial collapse.  As of Saturday March 23, the first G7 country has officially joined this program, with Italy’s Prime Minister Conte signing his nation onto the historic Memorandum of Understanding with China which itself creates a great precedent for other nations caught within the Euro cage to join.

The MOU stated: “The Parties will work together within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to translate mutual complementary strengths into advantages for practical cooperation and sustainable growth, supporting synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and priorities identified in the Investment Plan for Europe and the Trans-European Networks, bearing in mind discussions in the EU China Connectivity Platform.”

After signing the MOU, Conte made the point that the 10 economic agreements and 18 institutional agreements reached between China and Italy amount to $23 billion, but more important that the money, the agreement carries a new set of “operating procedures” into Italy’s world which tie money to the long term growth of the real economy rather than short term fluctuations of the London-Wall Street controlled markets. It is this new set of rules uncontrolled by western technocrats that keeps the oligarchy up at night. Italy’s Minister for Economic Development Luigi Di Maio stated: “today is for us a very important day, in which the Made in Italy is winning, Italian firms are winning. We made a step to help our economy to grow. Italy came first with China.”

While the US National Security Council attacked this MOU days before Xi’s visit stating that it gives “legitimacy to China’s predatory approach”, La Trobe Asia’s Executive Director Euan Graham made the point that there was no choice since the European Union has no policy but austerity to demand of its members. Graham stated “It’s not hard to fathom Italy’s motives, since much of the country is literally crumbling at the seams.”

A Flank on France

By Sunday March 24, Xi Jinping found himself in France meeting with Emmanuel Macron and signing $63.6 billion of deals, but unlike the case of Italy, no similar MOU to join the Belt and Road Initiative was achieved. Soon thereafter the two heads of state were joined by Angela Merkel and EU President Jean-Claude Juncker in an unannounced meeting. Regardless of Macron’s resistance to join the BRI, it was a brilliant success and demonstrated how China’s response to the hostility often presented by the NATO-led western alliance has been to respond with olive branches and good will at every turn. In an op-ed titled Move Together Towards Common Development published in Le Figaro, President Xi wrote:

“I take great delight to see that the China-France relationship is beaming with vigor and spring. On this visit, I will bring with me goodwill toward France. Such goodwill is based on the admiration both from the Chinese people and from myself for the splendid history and culture and the unique charm that France has to offer. It is also inspired by how our two great cultures have engaged and illuminated each other….”

After calling for scientific, nuclear power, and aerospace cooperation and collaboration on the Belt and Road Initiative President Xi ended his op-ed with: “We need to join hands to tackle challenges, promote global prosperity and stability and build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

China knows that the western banking system is on the verge of a collapse much greater than anything which struck in 2008 and they know that as that reality hits, the desire for real policies that carry real development, growth and survival of the PHYSICAL (rather than merely monetary) aspects of the economy will become a priority for nations of the west. This is a reality which the utopian technocrats attempting to manage a crumbling system like the gods of Olympus cannot deal with, and a reality which should empower citizens across the world to organize for a better world founded on cooperation, common development and long term thinking.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected]

A Great Project for South American Sovereignty is Destroyed, But the Fight for a Multipolar World Continues

Following the Ukraine coup script.
The Duran

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

Submitted by For Sanity in World Affairs:

In 2008, Venezuela was one of the main instigators of a new structure, the Union of South American Nations, or UNASUR, aimed at uniting and integrating South America as an independent bloc of truly sovereign countries.

The organisation thus hoped to constitute a credible counterweight to the dominance of the US over the Western hemisphere and mirrored the establishment of homologous structures in the Eurasian space, such as the Eurasian Union or the Shanghai Organisation for Cooperation. Its Constitutive Treaty outlines the goal “to achieve a multipolar, balanced and just world”, a vision then shared by most of the Southern continent’s leaders.

In the first few years of its existence, the bloc was working successfully towards greater integration in terms of regional trade, migration, foreign policy and even defence. It was increasingly perceived as an emerging geopolitical force. UNASUR was widely expected to become one of the main pillars of a future multipolar world.

The destruction of an independent bloc

Today, the organisation is in ruins. Ecuador, where UNASUR’s headquarters are located, announced two week ago that it was leaving the group, following six other countries – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru – who suspended their membership in April last year.

And finally, these seven countries, which together hold 88% of South America’s population and the bulk of its economy, met in Chile’s capital Santiago last Friday to set up an alternative organisation, PROSUR, aimed at replacing UNASUR.

PROSUR is no “union” or “community of states”. In its six-point declaration signed on Friday, it is simply referred to as a “space”. Chilean President Piñera described it as “an instance to be able to dialogue, to be able to coordinate [South American policies]”, and as “a forum without ideologies… but [with] a total commitment to freedom, democracy and human rights”.

So instead of a strong bloc for a sovereign, independent South America, we now have a forum for giving lessons on “democracy and human rights”. This must sound like music to the ears of the US State Department.

The Gang of Seven

The countries involved had already long been ganging up on Venezuela, supporting the US-sponsored coup attempt by declaring self-proclaimed interim president Guaidó the legitimate president of Venezuela. In 2017, all but Ecuador had joined other US-friendly states from Central and North America to form the Lima Group, an anti-Maduro coalition aimed at finding its own solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

Interestingly, the seven states have all undergone significant political changes in the last few years, bringing in new leaders with policies closely aligned to those of the US.

A pattern: independent leaders eliminated through unproven corruption allegations

First, left-wing President Fernando de Lugo of Paraguay, was impeached in 2012 in a process condemned as illegal by nearly all Latin American countries. His relationship with the US had been tense ever since he had opposed US military presence in his country.

But soon the leaders of South America’s two greatest economies, Brazil’s Dina Rousseff and Argentina’s Cristina Fernando de Kirchner, both strong supporters of multipolarism and national sovereignty, became the targets of massive media campaigns aimed at tarnishing their reputation with allegations of corruption.

On a background of anticorruption protests, Rousseff was impeached in 2016 in a process described by many as a coup, with her successor – the former vice-president – overseeing a significant reorientation of the country’s national and international policies. Rousseff’s predecessor Lula was the clear favourite to win the 2018 presidential election, but he was jailed at the start of the campaign following the same dubious anti-corruption investigations, and therefore barred from running. The consequence was the election as president of US-aligned, Donald-Trump worshipper, Brazilian-military-dictatorship nostalgic Bolsonaro.

In Argentina, the campaign against Cristina Fernando de Kirchner led to a wave of protests and helped US-friendly Mauricio Macri win the Presidential election in October 2015 and the ongoing investigations have now seriously undermined CFK’s chances of returning at the next election in 2020, despite her legendary popularity among ordinary Argentinians.

In Ecuador, President Correa was succeeded by his vice-president Lenin Moreno in May 2017, after winning an election where he promised continuity with his predecessor’s policies. However, once in power, Moreno unexpectedly turned his back on his predecessor’s legacy and engaged in a wide-ranging policy of “de-Correization”, mending relations with the US and joining the ranks of Venezuela’s opponents. Correa was forced into exile in Belgium after being subjected to police investigation and more recently a court order for his arrest.

In Peru, left-wing President Humala also had a friendly attitude towards Venezuela under Chavez, even though his relations with the country turned lukewarm after Maduro took office. However, he remained a strong believer in South American independence and integration. In early 2016 he became the subject of allegations of corruption, which helped his opponent defeat him in the May presidential election. Humala and his wife were arrested and jailed without trial in 2017, then released after nine months. They are still awaiting trial.

Finally, in 2018, staunchly pro-US, right-wing presidents Piñera and Duque took office in Chile and Colombia. They became the leading promoters of the PROSUR idea.

The pattern of unproven criminal allegations against left-leaning, US-critical, pro-sovereignty South American leaders should raise serious concern. It strongly contributed to the complete transformation of the continent’s political landscape, which in turn led to the sabotage of the geopolitically highly significant UNASUR project as well as to the recent onslaught on Venezuela by the leaders of neighbouring states.

A plan for violent regime change in Venezuela

Regime change in Venezuela, a country with an alternative model of development and an outspoken leader strongly opposed to US domination, would have been the cherry on the cake in the political reshaping of the region. In this case, however, only a heavier-handed approach had any chance of success.

Not only was there a long-lasting media campaign demonising the government and criminal allegations against the president, combined with mass street protests. In this case the protests were to turn violent, leading to deaths which could be blamed on the government. An alternative, opposition government had to be set up, ready to seize power at the appropriate time.

The way the events unfolded bore striking resemblance to the process leading to the overthrow of Ukraine’s President Yanukovich in 2014. In both cases, there was a strong national and international media campaign demonising the president with accusations of corruption and criminal abuse of power – Yanukovich and Maduro were supposedly “dictators” who needed to be toppled by a people’s revolution. In both countries, radical, violent groups joined the protests and attacked the police forces, causing deaths on both sides, which allowed the media of the US, EU and their local allies to denounce the president as a murderer.

Following the Ukraine coup script

Even more remarkably, in both instances the newly appointed parliamentary presidents (Turchinov and Guaidó) proclaimed themselves “interim president” in total breach of their countries’ constitutions, and yet both were quickly recognised by an overwhelming majority of Western leaders as the legitimate presidents of their respective countries.

On the day of the Ukrainian coup in February 2014, many members of parliament, realising they had been betting on the wrong horse, decided to switch sides, or conveniently stayed at home, enabling Ukrainian nationalist Turchinov to be elected President of the Rada (Ukrainian House of Parliament). Then, alleging that Yanukovich had vacated his position as president, a majority in the Rada voted to impeach President Yanukovich (ignoring the procedures requiremed by the Ukrainian constitution) and Turchinov was consequently declared interim president of Ukraine.

The parallel with Venezuela in 2019 is uncanny. On January 5th, Guaidó became president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly (a body elected in 2015 but whose powers had been officially transferred to the Constituent Assembly, elected in 2017), then on January 23rd announced that as the country no longer had a legitimate president, he was declaring himself interim president.

US State Security Adviser John Bolton even called on President Maduro to flee the country while it was still possible. Was he simply reading the next line in the playscript used in Ukraine in 2014, when Yanukovich fled the country to Russia as his private residence was being attacked by armed gangs?

Unlike the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014, the US-sponsored coup attempt in Venezuela seems to have failed. President Maduro did not flee and is still firmly in power, determined to prevent North American imperialists and their servants from eliminating one of the region’s last bastions of resistance to their rule, the sovereign Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In contrast to Yanukovich, Maduro was able to mobilise hundreds of thousands of his supporters to take to the streets in defence of their government (a fact hardly reported by Western media), while the armed forces, despite strong international and internal pressure, including threats of post-coup reprisals, refused to give up their loyalty to the president.

Geopolitics: eliminating threats to the unipolar world

Another significant similarity between the two events lies in the geopolitical background. Both Venezuela and Ukraine until the 2014 coup were countries with a potential to play a significant role in the construction of a multipolar world. Venezuela was the main engine behind UNASUR, or what remained of it.

In Ukraine, The Maidan protests broke out when Yanukovich postponed his signature of the Association Agreement with the EU, as the Ukrainian leader realised this would lead to a collapse in the economically vital (especially to East Ukraine) trade with Russia. Russia was still trying to woo Ukraine into the Eurasian Union (an economic union bringing together several former members of the USSR).

The US determination to sabotage such attempts to build independent structures counterbalancing the power of the Western bloc was revealed in late 2012 in a candid statement by then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who declared that Russia’s attempt to build the Eurasian Union was an attempt to “re-sovietize the region”, and the Americans were “[working] out ways to slow down or prevent it” – a frank assertion of the USA’s imperial right to control the destiny of former Soviet states.

Naturally, Ukraine would have constituted an important part of the original Eurasian Union project. Future membership of the new structure was viewed favourably by most Ukrainians in late 2012, according to opinion polls. However, less than a year later, thousands of people were out in the streets of Kiev in protest, standing up for a so-called “European choice” as an alternative to the Eurasian option. They were egged on by scores of American and European politicians, including the US ambassador, as well as financial support. As a result, the West was able to add Ukraine – or at least the bulk of its territory – to the list of its proudest conquests, and significantly weaken the potential of the Eurasian Union.

Countries wishing to become truly independent, or to preserve their sovereignty in today’s unipolar world, can only reach their goals by joining forces. UNASUR, the Eurasian Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS group of countries could all constitute pillars of a future multipolar world, with truly independent, sovereign states and alliances, free from outside intervention and control.

The “reconquest of the Americas” described above, together with the recent conquest of Ukraine by the Western bloc, represent severe blows to the endeavour to build a multipolar world. Brazil’s geopolitical reorientation weakened both UNASUR and BRICS at once.

The need for unity against global Western imperialism

As we commemorate 20 years since the brutal attack on Yugoslavia by NATO forces starting on March 24th, 1999, following years of Western support for the country’s gradual, violent dismemberment, we remember the price paid by nations who refuse to take orders from the Western masters and insist on their right to follow their own path of development.

Last week, we remembered the barbaric invasion of Iraq by the US and its allies on March 19th, 2003. And on Sunday we will recall the start of the savage attack on Libya by the US, the UK and France on March 31st, 2011.

Regardless of one’s personal assessment of Nicolas Maduro’s record as President of Venezuela, all believers in the importance a multipolar world should celebrate his country’s victory in resisting the onslaught of Western imperialism and its servants, and be thankful that the South American nation did not turn into yet another March victim of Western aggression.

The Western world, far from growing out of its centuries-long tradition of interacting with other nations in an arrogant, superior, moralistic, and imperialistic manner, is in fact becoming increasingly aggressive and intolerant of dissent as it sees its dominance threatened by the emergence of alternative, potentially independent centres of power.

And yet only such counterweights to Western domination, by setting limits to the West’s imperial behaviour, can allow for a free and independent development of the world’s various cultures, civilisations and models of development.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
