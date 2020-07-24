The COVID-19 Lockdown: Economic & Social Impacts – Peter Koenig – The Global Research Report

This video summarizes, with some detail and references, the planned globalization and its attendant horrors for most of the world’s unwitting populations. This plan, executed by an oligarchic and, most probably psychopathic, few who in their ignorance have seen fit to attempt to fashion a world that is in keeping with their eugenicist and elitist machinations. What their plan will initiate is, for most of the human and perhaps animal population, a hell-realm of immense proportions. This plan must not find a footing, first in our psyches, and second, in our shared realities. Please pass this on to those who still believe all is going to be as it was.

