The Coming “Woke” American Theocracy

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,

Over a two day period in late March of 1979, the people of Iran held a groundbreaking referendum to turn their country into a theocratic Islamic Republic where the religious leaders ruled supreme.

According to the wholeheartedly honest and incorruptible officials who counted the votes, 99.3% of the ballots were cast in favor of becoming an Islamic Republic.

(This bears a striking resemblance to Kim Jong Un winning a 2014 ‘election’ in North Korea with 100% of the vote, or when Saddam Hussein won re-election in Iraq back in 2002 with 11.4 million votes in favor, and 0 against.)

Within months, a new constitution was drafted, and Iran became a theocracy.

In a theocracy, the rules and rituals of the official state religion become pervasive in everything– politics, education, business, news, entertainment, and even your daily routine– regardless of whether or not you’re a believer… if you’re even allowed to be a non-believer.

In its own way, the United States (and much of the West) is rapidly becoming a theocracy where the woke leftist religion similarly pervades our daily lives.

We can already see it.

Just look at the education system, where schools and universities are indoctrinating young people into the virtues of Marxism, Critical Race Theory, and other woke pseudoscience topics.

Children are taught to view themselves as oppressors or victims, and to judge themselves (and others) not based on the content of their character, but on the color of their skin.

And even basic subjects are being radicalized.

The United States was founded in 1619. Biology is intolerant. 2 + 2 = 4 “reeks of white supremacist patriarchy”.

Entertainment is dominated by these same ideals. You can’t even watch a basketball game anymore without having a woke agenda thrust in your face.

And the mainstream media is clearly playing a major role in championing these principles to the public, including shaming of any intellectual dissent and burying information they don’t want you to see.

Big businesses have completely sold out to the wokists. Huge brands like Gillette wag their fingers at their own consumers, presuming that all men are sleazy, oppressive scumbags.

Tech companies which once stood for the free-flow of information are zealously censoring content.

And most large companies are now overtly prioritizing top executives and directors based on identity characteristics like race, sexual orientation, and gender, rather than talent and integrity.

(Ironically they all sing the praises of the Chinese Communist Party, which is conspicuously exempt from abiding by these fanatical woke principles.)

The wokist religion is invading daily life as well.

You must participate in the rituals– raise a fist in solidarity, say the names, support the peaceful protesters, etc.

Any dissent is greeted with rage and cancellation.

Daring to utter the words ‘all lives matter’ can result in you losing your friends, your business, and your reputation.

You must use only the words that have been prescribed. For example, “women” has been replaced with “people who menstruate.”

(And you must feign OUTRAGE on social media when someone uses the incorrect words.)

This 1984-style language cleanse has become so ridiculous that even the word “pedophile” is being quietly replaced with “minor-attracted person” so as not to ‘unfairly’ stigmatize… the pedophiles.

This religion is also a major influence in government now.

Elected leaders rush to show their constituents how pious and virtuous they are, whether they’re kneeling in solidarity for a photo opp, or changing their own rules to banish gender-specific language in the House of Representatives.

And we saw last year how government policy has started to become driven by the supreme religious leaders, i.e. American Ayatollahs who wield extraordinary, unelected power.

They control a perpetually outraged Twitter mob through hashtags and memes. They get to tell people whose life does and doesn’t matter… who’s an oppressor and who’s a victim. And they rake in hundreds of millions of dollars in donations with zero oversight or transparency.

It’s important to point out that this new woke fanaticism is a polytheistic religion with many gods to exalt.

There are the cultural gods whose followers wage jihad peacefully protest against everything in their path– monuments, buildings, and businesses run by infidel non-believers.

But there are also fanatics who worship Covid… or more appropriately, they worship the FEAR of Covid.

Theirs is a god of panic and outrage who demands strict obedience.

And they follow the commandment to terrorize anyone who isn’t afraid or commits the blasphemy of asking a rational question about the disease or a vaccine.

There are also the Marxist gods, whose worshipers demand you make a routine sacrifice of your hard work to the failed altar of Communism.

And there are plenty of other gods in the mix, like the Green gods whose devoted followers at the World Economic Forum want to eliminate cows and condition humans to eat weeds and “drink toilet water” because of climate change.

It is a busy religion indeed.

Bear in mind that I’m not talking about the future here; this fanaticism has already taken hold in the Land of the Free, and much of the West.

And given what’s happened over the past several days and weeks, there’s plenty of runway for those in power to hit the accelerator.

I know there are a lot of readers right now that are nervous, even scared. Your fears are well founded… these are truly bizarre times.

Just remember that human beings tend to make bad decisions when we’re emotional, especially when that emotion is fear.

Don’t do anything rash. This is not a time to panic. It’s a time to plan.

* * *

On another note… We think gold could DOUBLE and silver could increase by up to 5 TIMES in the next few years. That’s why we published a new, 50-page long Ultimate Guide on Gold & Silver that you can download here.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report