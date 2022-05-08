The Big Basic Income Conversation, June 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On June 1, the Big Basic Income Conversation will be holding a hangout with the Young Fabians. This two hour event will begin at 17.30 Greenwich Mean Time; note, if you are in the UK, that is an hour earlier than your watch (it’s complicated).

While Fabianism is an idea that is best forgotten, Universal Basic Income is an idea whose time has come. In the past few years there have been a number of experimenal programmes worldwide, some are ongoing, but the people behind them don’t seem to understand their purpose. UBI is paid as a supplement, NOT a substitute. This half hour video answers all the questions you might have about it and a few you don’t.

Here is the link for the June 1 hangout, and here is the YouTube page for Basic Income Network Scotland. Note how pitifully few views these videos have had.

For those people who continue to claim we can’t just print money and give it away, they need to be reminded that there is a war going on in Europe. If we can afford wars, we can afford UBI. The problem with the current financial system isn’t that too much money is printed but that it goes to the wrong people, in particular the banks instead of the people.

