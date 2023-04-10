in Latest, News

The Bellamy Salute in the U.S. Before December 1942

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Bellamy salute is a palm-out salute created by James B. Upham as the gesture that was to accompany the American Pledge of Allegiance, whose text had been written by Francis Bellamy. It was also known as the “flag salute” during the period when it was used with the Pledge of Allegiance. Bellamy promoted the salute and it came to be associated with his name. Both the Pledge and its salute originated in 1892. Later, during the 1920s and 1930s, Italian fascists and Nazi Germans adopted a salute which was very similar, attributed to the Roman salute, a gesture that was popularly believed to have been used in ancient Rome.[1] This resulted in controversy over the use of the Bellamy salute in the United States. It was officially replaced by the hand-over-heart salute when Congress amended the Flag Code on December 22, 1942.

Source: Wikipedia

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

fascismNazismBellamy SaluteUSA

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael Woodbridge
Michael Woodbridge
April 10, 2023

Yes, I was recently led to understand that the Roman Salute is, by way of greeting, another way of showing that one is not concealing any weapon.

0
Reply

Lithuania violates International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination | The Baltic Word

Аbout a Greater Serbia