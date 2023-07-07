The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Eight (Targeting Russia)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

After the Soviet Union disbanded, Europeans assumed that Russia would be welcomed into the European Union and possibly NATO. The United States blocked these attempts because it needed a villain to justify NATO expansion. It also wanted to break up the powerful Russian Federation so that it could never challenge the American empire again nor protect its vast natural resources from foreign control. The Russian Federation consists of 22 republics where Washington supports secessionist movements with the goal of destabilizing and ultimately dismantling Russia.

