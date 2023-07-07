Liberal Rob Schneider Pushes Back Against Wokeness & Pays The Price! w/Rob Schneider

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Since becoming a celebrated movie star longtime Democrat Rob Schneider has refused to go along with the standard liberal line on war, corporate control, woke culture, fealty to Big Pharma and Wall Street and any number of other Dems’ sacred cows, and he’s paid the professional price. Jimmy Dore and Rob discuss their personal political paths and the dramatic and shocking turns U.S. political culture has taken in the past decade.
