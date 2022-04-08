The American Invasion of Russia in 1918

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

President Woodrow Wilson dispatched 5000 American troops to northern Russia and 8000 troops to Siberia without seeking approval from the US Congress. The Allies wanted to overthrow the new communist government in Russia to restore a monarchy that would renew war with Germany. Moreover, they wanted to crush the idea that workers can oust monarchs and take control of governments. Virtually everyone in the USA takes it for granted that America and Russia have always been enemies, in the same way that Orwell wrote “Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia”.



