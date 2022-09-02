The American Colony of Thailand

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
President Harry S. Truman helped transform the wartime OSS into a permanent government department known as the CIA in 1947. Without massive American wartime budgets, the newly established CIA wanted other sources of funding, and the opium trade could help. As a result, the CIA quickly organized its first coup by overthrowing the government of Thailand. It used profits from the opium trade to bribe Thai generals to transform Thailand into an American colony whose army was expanded and equipped to provide troops for American military adventures.
_____________________________________
Related Tale: “American Marines Reclaimed Northern China in 1945”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDBUT…
Related Tale: “Protecting the American Opium Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbMtl…
“Thailand – The Big Picture”; US Army; US National Archives; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRe20…
Related Tale: “Yamashita’s Gold and the CIA”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umJHv…
Related Tale: “The Destruction of Laos”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mfe8F…
Related Tale: “The Strange Tale of the SS Mayaguez”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyHU…
“Operation Paper: The United States and Drugs in Thailand and Burma”; Peter Dale Scott; The Asia-Pacific Journal; November 1, 2010; https://apjjf.org/-Peter-Dale-Scott/3…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
[ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than $92 to $150 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000 from this without having online working skills .
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.HomeCash1.Com