Texas Sues GA, MI, PA & WI in Supreme Court, Ted Cruz to Argue in SCOTUS, Democrats Respond to Alito

source

When there are so many lawsuits happening at the same time then you need a lawyer to explain it all!

R&R Law Group

SUBSCRIBE

Major activity in the election litigation world with new electoral fraud filings at the United States Supreme Court.

Ted Cruz offers to argue Pennsylvania case in front of SCOTUS. Texas files suit against four states over their election conduct. Democrats respond and oppose grants of certiorari. And more! Join defense lawyer Robert F. Gruler to discuss and analyze recent developments and more election related legal news, including:

• Senator Ted Cruz (Lion Ted) offers to argue election fraud case in the United States Supreme Court in Kelly v. Pennsylvania

• Review of Article III of the U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court’s Original Jurisdiction to hear cases that are between states

• Democrats meet Alito’s deadline and file response in Kelly v. Pennsylvania opposing injunction – review of their arguments

• The State of Texas sues Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin directly in the United States Supreme Court – Analysis of Filings

• SCOTUS breaking news – many are expecting decisions today considering Alito’s recent order and the Safe Harbor provision deadline date (12/8/2020)

• Your questions and live chat after the presentation!Don’t forget to join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/KDXEZBqvxDThe show starts at 5pm AZ time (4pm PT, 6pm Central, 7pm ET). NEW! Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/robertgruleresqNEW! Audio only podcast: https://watchingthewatchers.buzzsprou…Discord is our free chat server for ongoing discussions before, during and after the livestream as well as sneak previews of slides for the upcoming shows: https://discord.gg/KDXEZBqvxD

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report