in Latest, News

Territories Annexed to Ukraine

150 Views 3 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Crass
Crass
April 17, 2023

It is curious that the area of Russia that was annexed by the Jewish name changer Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (A.k.a. Vladimir Lenin) in 1922, happens to be the exact area that NATO is waging a war against Russia, 100 years later. 

It seems almost Talmudic! 

0
Reply
bricon
bricon
April 18, 2023

But, why???

0
Reply

London Anti-Ukraine War Meeting