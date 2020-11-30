in Latest, Video

Targeted by corrupt Obama officials, Flynn's gives first interview since pardon

1 Comment

Targeted by corrupt Obama officials, Flynn’s gives first interview since pardon

*****News Topic 183*****

General Flynn gives first in-depth interview in years…

General Flynn gives first in-depth interview in years…

Here’s the full interview from this afternoon This clip seems to be a shorter highlight

Filipino Lawmaker Says Smartmatic Machine was Pre-Loaded with Ballot Counts Before Election Started

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouMichael Flynn

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helen B
Helen B
November 30, 2020

Comey needs to be smacked down. He needs to be taken to account. If the FBI can’t be trusted to deal properly with citizens it knows to be innocent, there is no rule of law.

0
Reply

The assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist