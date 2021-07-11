Taliban says it now controls 85% of territory in Afghanistan
Sky News Shows Taliban Seizing Abandoned US Bases & “Treasure Trove” Of Weapons, Ammo
Simultaneous to global headlines spotlighting the hasty “in the middle of the night” US forces quitting Bagram airbase for good, which briefly resulted in looting as Afghan security was caught by surprise, Sky News has aired exclusive shocking footage of the Taliban seizing freshly abandoned US bases (or perhaps not-so-shocking considering the constant follies of America’s longest ever war).
Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia
A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.
