No fans allowed at the Tokyo Summer Olympics
‘Regrettable’: Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics agreed on Thursday to ban fans from the events under a COVID-19 state of emergency. “We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo,” Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said.
