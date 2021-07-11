in Latest, Video

No fans allowed at the Tokyo Summer Olympics

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics agreed on Thursday to ban fans from the events under a COVID-19 state of emergency. “We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo,” Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

William H Warrick III MD
William H Warrick III MD
July 11, 2021

Alex, the Coooffff is over. We have Herd Immunity due to several factors.

https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/07/10/professor-sucharit-bhakdi-new-evidence-on-sars-cov-2/

