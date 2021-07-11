Russia and Taliban in Talks as Moscow mediates end to Afghan War
О консультациях с делегацией Движения талибов
8 июля Спецпредставитель Президента России по Афганистану З.Н.Кабулов провел консультации с делегацией Политического офиса Движения талибов (ДТ). В ходе встречи были обсуждены ситуация в ИРА и перспективы запуска межафганских переговоров. Российская сторона выразила обеспокоенность в связи с эскалацией напряженности в северных районах Афганистана и призвала не допустить ее распространения за пределы страны.
Talks with the Taliban are necessary, says Kremlin
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Negotiations with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of these contacts. “Of course, Vladimir Putin is aware of this,” Peskov told reporters. “These contacts are necessary.
Russia not to take any steps if tension in Afghanistan remains within its borders – Lavrov
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is not going to take any measures while the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan is not influencing events in the territory of Moscow’s allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday.
The Taliban trust the Russians way more as mediators, than any American Western or NATO-Mafia lackey, despite their complicated history from the cold-war era. It’s quiet telling, isn’t it?