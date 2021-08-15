Taliban Negotiate Peaceful Surrender of Kabul, Complying with Undertakings Given to Moscow in July Talks
Russia and Taliban in Talks as Moscow mediates end to Afghan War
Taliban militants begin offensive on Afghan capital Kabul – Interior Ministry — RT World News
Taliban in talks with Afghan govt over ‘peaceful surrender’ after launching offensive on capital Kabul
The Taliban launched an assault on Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday, claiming it has engaged in talks with the government about a “peaceful surrender” of the city to the group. There were media reports of Taliban representatives heading to the Presidential Palace for talks with the government of President Ashraf Ghani.
A spokesperson for the Taliban has promised that Afghan women will not be deprived of work opportunities or education when the militant group comes to power, on condition that they remain veiled in public. Suhail Shaheen told the BBC on Sunday that the group, which subscribes to Sharia law, would respect the rights of women.
