Kabul falls. Afghanistan is now the “Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan”
Watch: 100s Of US Citizens Scramble Aboard C-17 As Taliban Ready To Declare “Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan”
Update (1310ET) : The situation is Kabul (well all of Afghanistan) has gone from bad to worst case scenario as a Taliban official says they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul, the Associated Press reported, after reports of the insurgents entering the premises and taking control of it The level of mismanagement is astonishing.
