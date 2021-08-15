Poland submits to EU demands, leaving Orban & Hungary isolated
The Duran: Episode 1061
The EU’s financial imperialism wins again, pummelling Poland into submission and leaving Hungary’s Viktor Orban out on his own
Paul A. Nuttall is a historian, author and a former politician. He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2019 and was a prominent campaigner for Brexit. The Mexican stand-off between Poland and the European Union that threatened to end in a divorce is over, and it is Warsaw that has blinked first, broken by Brussels’ blackmail threat to cut off its money.
