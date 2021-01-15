in Latest, Video, News

Tactical Talk: Why is America Divided? (with Joaquin Flores & Matthew Ehret)

166 Views 1 Comment

The TV Host Zain Khan invites the Editor in Chief of Fort Russ News Joaquin Flores and Founder of the Canadian Patriot Review to discuss:

1) What happened on Capitol Hill at Washington DC?

2) Is #Trump really leaving?

3) How do we see a Post-Trump world?

4) What is Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy?

5) Why is America Divided?

And much more! Tactical Talk is a leading news network that focuses upon Geopolitics, World News and Analysis. Please visit the website for more. https://tacticaltalk.net

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Dwaine99
Dwaine99
January 15, 2021

It looks like you guys just got banned.

0
Reply

