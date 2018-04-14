Syria’s air defense downs cruise missiles over eastern Damascus

Reports are out that the Syrian Air Defense has intercepted numerous cruise missiles over eastern Damascus. However, not all of the barrage was blocked, as numerous cruise missiles found their targets, including a Syrian army depot in Homs, according to the British Defense Ministry.

Meanwhile, a Reuters witness reported multiple explosions in Damascus, with billowing smoke rising over the Syrian capital.

Another witness reported that major Syrian scientific research center om the Barzah district fell victim to the attack.

Syrian State Television reported that the Syrian Air Defense has downed 13 missiles, one of which was in the trajectory of the Dumayr Military Airport in eastern Damascus.

The missiles used by the Americans included Tomahawk cruise missiles, of the type that was used approximately one year ago in Syria following the last alleged chemical attack that drew international attention and that of President Trump.

The strike included the participation of both the British and French government military forces, which were authorized “degrade the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capability and deter their use”, in the words of British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The coordinated military strike comes about as a response to the alleged chemical weapons attack on Douma which supposedly occurred over the weekend, and which is alleged to have been ordered and directed by the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The UN Chemical weapons watch dog organization, the OPCW, has a team en route to the area to investigate the site and determine what, if any, chemicals were used in the attack.

The US and its allies, however, are not keen to await the results of the investigation, and have their minds made up that a chemical weapons attack did indeed take place and that the Syrian government was behind it.

Meanwhile, Russia is calling the strike by the US and its European allies one of aggression, and which violates international law, that “will have consequences“.

