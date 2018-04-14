in Latest, News

Strikes against Syria will have consequences, ‘we are being threatened’ – Russian ambassador to US

The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov has responded sternly to the US-led strike on Syria, promising that such actions ‘will not be left without consequences.’

“We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences,” Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday night in a statement after a US-led strike on Syria. “All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London, and Paris.”

Antonov went on to say “a pre-designed scenario is being implemented. We are being threatened.”

