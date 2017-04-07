Syrian General Staff: 6 Syrians dead as a result of US aggression

America’s war of aggression against Syria has impeded the Syrian Arab Republic’s ability to fight its necessary and moral war against Syria.

According to a worker at Ash Sha’irat military airfield which was attacked with American Tomahawk Cruise Missiles,

“All aircraft located there have been damaged, you can say it is completely destroyed”.

The unprovoked act of aggression came without warning. Syria was left completely in the dark, in every sense of the word.

The Syrian General Staff have issued a statement condemning the US attack in the strongest possible terms,

“This US aggression shows that the United States continues implementing a wrong strategy, which disrupts the Syrian Armed Forces’ efforts to fight terrorism and renders the United States an ally of the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group and the Nusra Front, which have been attacking army checkpoints and military bases since the very beginning of the war in Syria. (It was an act of) aggression against one of our military airbases in the central district. The missile strikes resulted in killing six people, several others were injured, considerable material damage was caused”.

It is still not clear if or how Syria and her allies plan on retaliating.