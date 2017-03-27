CONFIRMED: Syria threatens to launch SCUD missiles if Israeli attacks continue

Following repeated Israeli violations of Syria's airspace, Damascus has warned Tel Aviv to prepare for retaliation

The Syrian government signaled today its patience is exhausted with repeated Israeli airstrikes on its territory.

Syria said it would launch Scud missiles at Israeli targets the next time Israeli jets infringe its sovereignty, as reported by Sputnik:

According to the message, delivered via Russian mediators, attacks on Syrian military objects will be met with Scud missiles launched at Israeli military (IDF) bases. If Israel attacks civilian infrastructure, Syrian missiles will be fired at Israel’s Haifa port and petrochemical plant. The missiles will be launched without any prior notice, the statement said. The notice follows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s March 20 statement that protecting its borders is the right and obligation of every nation.

Israel has stepped up its attacks on targets inside Syria, with a series of strikes beginning March 17th near Palmyra. Israel says the strikes are targeting Hezbollah supply convoys.

The Jewish News Service reported on March 22nd that Israel had struck targets in Syria “twice within 24 hours and three times in three days,” also saying an Israeli drone had been downed.

Damascus claimed it has shot down an Israeli jet in the March 17 strike, but Israel denied the claim.

According to Syria’s ambassador to the UN, Bashar Jaafari, Russian President Vladmir Putin warned Israel behind closed doors that “this game is over” regarding Israeli attacks inside Syria.