Europe takes in refugees by the millions; Saudis blow them out of the water

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a somewhat different policy for dealing with migrants than the European Union

While Germany, Greece, the Visegrad countries, and Brussels all argue about who should take in the most migrants, the Saudis have evidently found a much simpler solution to the problem.

A boat carrying Somali refugees off the coast of Yemen was allegedly attacked by the Saudi-led coalition which is intervening in Yemen’s civil war, reported Human Rights Watch.

Yemen: Attack on Refugee Boat Likely War Crime https://t.co/kD32RgsnZl — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) March 26, 2017

“The coalition’s apparent firing on a boat filled with fleeing refugees is only the latest likely war crime in Yemen’s two-year-long war,” HRW’s Middle East director Sarah Leah Whitson said.

Here’s their account of what transpired:

One of the boat’s four Yemeni crew members told Human Rights Watch that the boat was about 50 kilometers off the coast of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, traveling away from Yemen, when it was attacked… Four people aboard the boat said that at about 9 p.m. they saw a helicopter repeatedly shoot at the boat. A Somali woman refugee, 25, who was wounded in the attack, said, “All of a sudden, I saw a helicopter above us. … They attacked abruptly. … When they kept firing at us, those of us who spoke Arabic kept saying, ‘We are Somalis!’” Another woman said that she was hit by a fragment from an explosive weapon. A crew member and others said a large naval ship also fired on the boat. After the attack, the boat docked at Hodeida port at about 4:30 a.m. The head of the fishing port, Daoud Fadel, said, “We couldn’t find a place to put the bodies, so we had to put them in the place where we store the fish.”

A total of 32 were reported killed in the attack on the boat, with 29 wounded and a further 10 missing. A total of 145 refugees were on board at the time.

Apparently, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not consider itself a country bound by European standards of acceptance, diversity, and tolerance.

Looks like a medieval code of ethics combined with 21st technology (supplied by the United States) produces deadly effective results.

Considering the Saudi (and western) backed Islamic extremists which have devastated Syria are what spurred the massive movement of refugees into Europe, Riyadh’s apparent slaughtering of refugees in its own backyard is hypocritical to say the least.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia was selected to head an influential UN panel on human rights.