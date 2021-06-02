in Latest, Video

Switzerland walks away from EU takeover deal

The Duran: Episode 990

Switzerland ends 7 years of treaty negotiations with EU over disagreements on ‘key aspects’

The Swiss government has said it will abandon seven years of negotiations for a framework agreement with the EU, arguing Brussels had not met its conditions for the deal, which would have simplified relations between the pair.

