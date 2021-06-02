Assad wins Syria election. Regime change started under Obama fails
Assad’s guaranteed election victory shows limits of U.S. policy on Syria
Syrians voted Wednesday in a presidential election whose outcome is not in doubt. Such is the extent of President Bashar al-Assad’s control over the electoral process that the poll is certain to deliver him a comfortable victory, a fourth seven-year term that will affirm his survival in the face of the 10-year-old rebellion against his rule.
